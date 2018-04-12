PRESS RELEASE:

HAMBURG, Germany — Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today announced the UR-RT2 and UR-RT4 audio interfaces that will be shipping from the beginning of June.

The UR-RT audio interfaces offer a production studio solution for any situation. The durable build quality of the casing is only surpassed by the quality of the components within, and the forefront are the implemented transformers by Rupert Neve Designs.

The name of Rupert Neve is synonymous with the highest quality in analog sound. The transformer circuitry used in the UR-RT was specifically developed for audio interfaces, and to this very day Rupert Neve Designs relies on its transformer design to lend the character sound a touch of natural compression and saturation.

“I’m very glad that we can work together with Steinberg. We are proud that we’ve helped move this type of sound quality and character into a new market and audience,” said Josh Thomas, general manager at Rupert Neve Designs.

The UR-RT2 comes with four inputs and two outputs, while the UR-RT4 boasts six inputs and four outputs. Both interfaces offer USB 2.0 and MIDI connectivity alongside a range of input/output options for laptop and iPad, as well as providing DSP-powered effects for zero-latency monitoring. Together with the studio-grade D-PRE preamps by Yamaha and the featured Rupert Neve Designs transformers, the UR-RT interfaces deliver an expressive sound with rich harmonics that can be captured through the included Cubase AI software.

Steinberg’s Senior Marketing Manager Stefan Schreiber commented: “We at Steinberg are very excited about this collaboration and the opportunity to utilize the legendary sound of Rupert Neve Designs in our trusted USB audio interfaces.”

Availability and pricing

The UR-RT2 and UR-RT4 audio interfaces will be available for purchase from resellers and through the Steinberg Online Shop from the beginning of June.

The suggested retail price for the UR-RT2 is $349.99. The suggested retail price for the UR-RT4 is $599.99.

UR-RT2 key features

24-bit/192 kHz USB 2.0 audio interface

2 Class-A D-PRE mic preamps supporting +48 V phantom power

Rupert Neve Designs transformer switchable on each front input channel

2 analog XLR/TRS combo inputs (Hi-Z switch on input 1 for electric guitar), plus 2 TRS line inputs, headphones jack with independent level control

Latency-free DSP-powered monitoring with REV-X reverb, Channel Strip, and Guitar Amp Classics (VST 3 plug-in version also included)

dspMixFx editor application for Windows, macOS and iOS

MIDI input and output

Rugged full-metal housing

Includes Cubase AI DAW software download version for Mac and PC (only for 64-bit environment) and Cubasis LE DAW app for iPad

Cross-platform compatibility for Windows, macOS and iOS (with Apple iPad Camera Connection Kit, or Lightning to USB Camera Adapter or Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter)

UR-RT4 key features

24-bit/192 kHz USB 2.0 audio interface

4 Class-A D-PRE mic preamps supporting +48 V phantom power

Rupert Neve Designs transformer switchable on each front input channel

4 analog XLR/TRS combo inputs (Mic/Hi-Z on input 1/2 and Mic/Line on input 3/4), plus 2 TRS line inputs, 2 separate headphone buses with individual outputs

Latency-free DSP-powered monitoring with REV-X reverb, Channel Strip, and Guitar Amp Classics (VST 3 plug-in version also included)

dspMixFx editor application for Windows, macOS and iOS

MIDI input and output

Rugged full-metal housing

Includes Cubase AI DAW software download version for Mac and PC (only for 64-bit environment) and Cubasis LE DAW app for iPad

Cross-platform compatibility for Windows, macOS and iOS (with Apple iPad Camera Connection Kit, Lightning to USB Camera Adapter or Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter)

