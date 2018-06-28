Press release:

Melville, NY – June 28th, 2018 – British guitar brand Tanglewood Guitars have announced the new Sundance Performance Pro series; a line of premium acoustic guitars that feature classic designs, solid wood construction, premium electronics and custom-fitted hard shell cases. These new models were crafted after years of extensive research and manufacturing and aim to deliver the player with authentic acoustic sounds and an overall memorable playing experience.

The new Sundance series offers six special handcrafted models, each one crafted with solid tone woods, including mahogany, cedar & spruce n Tangelwood. Select models in the line feature Fishman Presys + electronics and torrefied tops, a specialized technique that speeds up the aging process, producing richer and fuller sounding tones.

John Stippell quote “Tanglewood is the UK’s premier acoustic guitar range and for good reason. The New Sundance Performance Pro series exemplify the incredible quality & value offered by Tanglewood. Guitars with a premium feature set such as these would typically be out of reach for most casual players. With Tanglewood’s new Sundance Performance Pro models, we will be able to put truly inspiring guitars into the hands of more players”.

The Sundance Performance Pro will be available in July 2018 with prices starting at $699.99. For more information, visit http://www.tanglewoodguitars.com.