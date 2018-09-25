PRESS RELEASE:

BandLab Link Analog Portable Interface

The future of music is truly mobile. The BandLab Link Analog audio interface brings a whole new level of quality and affordability to your music-making.

Just plug, and play!

It’s never been a better time to be a musician. The power of mobile and desktop software has transformed the creative possibilities in every musician’s hands. Whether you are on the road, at the practice room or at home, the BandLab Link Analog allows you to record or perform using mobile industry leading apps such as BandLab, GarageBand, Music Memos, FL Studio and many more.

Designed for you.

Just like the BandLab social music platform, Link series audio interfaces are designed to empower creators around the world to make more music. Engineered and manufactured entirely in-house by BandLab — you’ll feel the difference as soon as it’s in your hands.

Changing the game for what you would expect from an entry-level price point, highest quality components like Neutrik Combo Jacks and BandLab’s proprietary coiled and shielded cables allow you to worry less, play more.

BandLab is best known as the software producer behind the revolutionary free music recording app, but now with a combination of hardware and software, you have access to effects and sounds that have previously been inaccessible without hundreds or even thousands of dollars to spare.

Plug your guitar into the BandLab app using the Link Analog and access all of this and more for free.

Features:

– High-quality mini audio interface with one preamp

– Weighted design for stability

– Unlimited effects via the BandLab app on your phone

– 1/4″-XLR Neutrik Combo Jack input

– 1/8″ Headphone output

– 1/8″ TRRS Speaker output to plug into your phone

– Micro-USB charging port

– Adjustable gain knob for finding the right level

– Built-in rechargeable battery: 8 hours of playing time

