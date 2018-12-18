Mavis Staples is as busy ever, and that’s exactly how she likes it. Between her duet with Hozier on his new single “Nina Cried Power,” her recent performance at the CMA’s, and a fantastic new live album Live In London that showcases her recent work, the 79-year-old singer is grateful, reflective and in great spirits, despite a holiday season cold, when I called her up shortly after Thanksgiving to talk about her recent collaborations and upcoming projects. “I’ve been happy so many times this year,” she says, “ that you should start calling me ‘Happy.’”

It was moving to see you singing your father’s song, “Friendship,” on the CMA stage.

To be singing Pops’ song with Chris Stapleton and my friend Marty Stuart, Pops’ godson, that was the best thing that could have happened to me. I was nervous, but after hearing the crowd rise up for me, I said, “Aw shucks. I’m at home.” I never thought that I could get excited like that again. I watch the CMA’s all the time. I never dreamed I would have been standing on that stage. And that little girl, Maren Morris, that was the first time I met her. I told her, “I’ve been dancing and singing to your song, (singing): “I’m in the Middle.’” I said, “Little girl, you are a little piece of leather, and you’re well put together.”

I had no idea Marty Stuart was Pops’ godson.

He’s my baby brother. I gave Marty Pops’ first guitar. Marty would send Pops guitars through the years, and he came to Pops’ funeral, and spoke. My pastor said, “Mavis, when did the cowboy get in the family?” I said, “He’s been in the family a long time, that’s Marty Stuart!” I’ll tell you, Marty is the only person I’ve ever heard that plays guitar just like Pops and sounds just like the Staples Singers.

Which of your new songs have you been connecting with on stage?

“Build A Bridge.” That one hits me hard. You just can’t lose with Jeff Tweedy. The other song I love so much is “Dedicated.” Every time I sing that, I think of my sister Yvonne [Yvonne passed away in 2018]. I was singing that at the time to her. I’m just the luckiest old girl in the world. I never really thought I’d be singing this long. I didn’t think that people would still want to hear me. I talk to Pops all the time, I’ll say, “Pops, I’m going for another one. Your baby daughter is still at it.”

Do you want to perform as long as you possibly can?

Oh yes. People ask me, “Mavis, when are you going to retire?” I say, “Retire for what?” I’ve got so many fans. I’ve got people naming their babies after me. If I retired, all I’d be able to do would be come home and sit down. That would be the most boring thing. When I get home, I can’t wait to pack my clothes and get back on the road. I wouldn’t speak of retiring. That word is crazy to me.

What was it like getting to sing with Hozier?

When I first heard “Take Me To Church,” I told my manager, “I’ve got to meet him.” So when he called and asked me to sing on “Nina,” I said, “When and where does he want me?” When he sent me the song, I read those lyrics, and I said, “Oh, Lord. This is just so beautiful.” Plus, it fits me like a glove. He’s beautiful, and his name is Andrew. I said, “I’m not going to call you Andrew.” He said, “You can call me whatever you want, Mavis.” I said, “Andrew is not so fitting for you, so I’m going to call you Hozey.”

Do you have any plans for your 80th birthday this summer?

I’m glad you asked me that, because I’ve been thinking. I might try the skateboard. If you see a picture of me on a skateboard, you’ll know I’m 80. I’ve got to do something special. I love seeing those guys riding a skateboard.

What made you want to include parts of the song “Motherless Children” in the version of “No Time For Crying” on the live album?

I had to start speaking about what was happening. I’m not going to name any names, but you’re taking our children away from their mothers and putting them in cages. We have motherless children, and you don’t want to see motherless children. That’s where that song took me. I wanted to say something about that, maybe that can help. I don’t know if that guy in the White House is going to hear it, but I’m talking to him. I had to say something to make me feel a little better.

After this live album, are you going to take any time off?

Oh no, don’t you even try that question. You know I’m not taking no time off. Once I heard this live album back, I said, “Alright, that sounds great. Sounds like a winner. So, what’s next?”

