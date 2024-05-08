‘The Voice’ Star Reba McEntire Proves She’s the Queen of Country With Dazzling Debut Performance of “I Can’t”

Season 25 of The Voice has reached the Live Rounds, and coach Reba McEntire is ready. Striving for her first win in only her second season, the “Fancy” singer moved forward with Josh Sanders, L. Rodgers, and Asher HaVon. Tuesday’s (May 7) results episode was extra special for Reba fans, as they had more to anticipate than just the unveiling of the top 9 contestants. The “Queen of Country” took the stage herself to debut her newest single, “I Can’t.”

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Watch ‘The Voice’ Star Reba McEntire Join Forces With ‘American Idol’ Legend for Stellar Duet of “I’m a Survivor”]

Reba Stuns ‘The Voice’ Viewers With New Song

QUEEN @reba kicks off #TheVoice Lives with a BANG debuting her newest single "I Can't"!! 👑 pic.twitter.com/GLu7YnQG2N — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 8, 2024

Reba got season 25’s first live results episode started on a high note. Social media went wild over her new song, “I Can’t.”

“The queen! The hair, the staging, the song,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Oh wow it’s happening !!!! #Reba she looks and sounds so good!!!!! #ICant #TheVoice The hair is up!!!! 😭😭😭🔥❤️ — Lynn💃🚖🎶 #TeamReba (@Fancyreba1) May 8, 2024

Diehard Reba fans have been anxiously awaiting new material since the three-time GRAMMY Award winner dropped her most recent album, 2019’s Stronger Than the Truth. In October 2023, the country hitmaker tided her following over when she released Not That Fancy. The album contained stripped-down acoustic renditions of 13 of her biggest hits, as well as one new single.

The Oklahoma native, 69, will perform new music at the 59th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which she will host for a record-breaking 17th time. But fans were thrilled to hear they wouldn’t have to wait until May 16 to hear what Reba has been up to in the studio.

“So exciting, ‘I Can’t’ wait to hear it,” one follower commented on Reba’s Instagram post.

Busy Month Ahead for Reba

The Voice season 25 is speeding toward its two-part finale May 20-21. Last season, Team Reba came up just short of the title when Ruby Leigh finished second to Huntley, of Team Niall Horan. With the two-time champ’s exit, Reba and her fellow coaches — Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, and John Legend — are hungry for a win.

In a recent interview, Reba said she is “thrilled” with her remaining singers: Josh Sanders, L. Rodgers, and Asher HaVon.

“They had some tough competition to get to this point,” said the 14-time Academy of Country Music Award winner. “They’ve got great backstories, they’re very talented, they’re unique, they’re different genres of music, so I’ve got a widely diverse team that I’m very proud of.”

Reba also discussed working with country-pop twosome Dan + Shay, who came on board The Voice this season as the show’s first-ever coaching duo.

“They’re ornery, they’re characters and they have added so much to ‘The Voice,'” she said. “Shay gives John a run for his money. He doesn’t cut John any slack at all… They really added a lot. They’re a lot of fun.”

Featured photo via YouTube