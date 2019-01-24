On March 1, Fate McAfee will release a new album, Diesel Palomino, via Slough Water Records.

Diesel Palomino follows McAfee’s 2017 release Little Bill And The Late Fees, which announced the Murray, KY based artist as a songwriter to watch in folk and Americana. McAfee recorded Diesel Palomino at Loud and Clear Studios with co-producers Shelby Preklas and S. Knox Montgomery and backing band Leonard the Band.

McAfee is sharing a taste of Diesel Palomino via new track “Stars Of Tucumcari.” A dark, brooding folk rocker with hints of Nick Drake and the War on Drugs, “Stars Of Tucumcari” was inspired by a restless night at a cheap hotel.

“I was in between places in Murray, KY, and was feeling run-down,” McAfee says. “I’d been crashing on couches and floors for a couple months, so I rented a cheap room one night at a motel on the main strip. It was the summertime, and I had been reminiscing on old relationships and contemplating what the immediate future held. I recalled a trip taken out West with an ex-girlfriend, and I thought about how my current loneliness could disaffect my memories of the time. I sat up late writing, and ended up recording the first demo of the song in the shower. I wanted to explore the trials at hand while still believing that things would work out.”

Listen to “Stars Of Tucumcari,” see the Diesel Palomino track list and check out McAfee’s upcoming tour dates below.

Diesel Palomino track list:

1 Preacherwoman Blues

2 Orchids in the Rain

3 Late Summer Blues

4 Diesel Palomino

5 Stars of Tucumcari

6 Bolivian Hummingbirds

7 From A Silo

Fate McAfee Tour dates:

1/25 The Smedley PADUCAH, KY

2/1 JP’s PADUCAH, KY

2/2 Hopkinsville Brewery HOPKINSVILLE, KY

2/7 Media Rerun MURFREESBORO, TN

2/8 Appalachian Brewing BOONE, NC

2/9 Static Records ASHEVILLE, NC

2/10 Brunch gig ASHEVILLE, NC

2/23 Terrapin Station (local release) MURRAY, KY

2/28 Rockwood Music Hall Stage 1 NEW YORK CITY, NY

3/1 The Grape Room PHILADELPHIA, PA

3/9 Smith’s Olde Bar ATLANTA, GA

3/14 Flicker Bar ATHENS, GA

3/16 Lamasco’s EVANSVILLE, IN

3/21 The East Room NASHVILLE, TN

3/22 Star Spangled Brewing CLARKSVILLE, TN

Related