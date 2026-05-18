3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s That Still Hit Hard Today, Even Though No One Listens to Y2K Pop Anymore

The 2000s feel so far away for 90s and 00s kids, but the Y2K sounds of the turn of the millennium might start making a serious comeback. And with some help from following pop one-hit wonders from the 2000s, listeners who were alive at the time or not at all might just jump back into the vibes of the decade. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Heaven” by DJ Sammy and Yonou feat. Do (2001)

“Heaven” was originally a hit song by Bryan Adams, released in 1985. It’s been covered a lot through the years. But it enjoyed a serious resurgence in popularity when DJ Sammy, Yanou, and Do released their EDM version of the power pop classic in 2001. The song was a smash hit globally, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 in the UK. The song would be each artist’s only entry on the Hot 100, sadly.

“All The Things She Said” by t.A.T.u. (2002)

We can’t talk about one-hit wonders from the 2000s without talking about t.A.T.u. The risqué Russian duo t.A.T.u made waves with their alt-rock Eurodance song “All The Things She Said” in 2002. The English version of the song was a smash hit globally, peaking in the Top 5 in countless countries. In the US, the song hit No. 20. But it also hit No. 1 in the UK, Australia, the Eurochart Hot 100, and even in a few Asian and Latin American countries. While the schoolgirl outfit-clad pair would never chart on the US Hot 100 again, they would continue to chart in Russia through 2008.

“Another Dumb Blonde” by Hoku (2000)

How about a bit of a deep cut? This entry on our list of one-hit wonders from the 2000s was made famous by its use in the soundtrack to the Nickelodeon film Snow Day. When it finally dropped as a single, it was a smash dance-pop hit for American singer Hoku. “Another Dumb Blonde” peaked at No. 27 on the Hot 100 and also did decently in New Zealand. Unfortunately for Hoku, she never charted again with a single. Though, her song “Perfect Day” was featured in the soundtrack for Legally Blonde.

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