New second-generation version of the award-winning BIAS FX software includes massive collection of amps, pedals, FX — and now virtual guitars.

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2

Press Release:

San Diego, CA – March 21, 2019 – Positive Grid is proud to announce the release of BIAS FX 2, the next generation of its acclaimed BIAS FX guitar amp and effects software. Completely re-engineered, with a higher-resolution DSP engine and hundreds of improvements, BIAS FX 2 delivers the ultimate in responsive, detailed and truly authentic guitar and bass tones.

Highlights include Positive Grid’s newly developed, exclusive Guitar Match and emulation technologies that virtually turn one guitar into another with startling realism. An extensive collection of all-new and revamped amps, pedals and HD racks adds unparalleled depth and width to guitar sounds. And all-new Fuzz, Time and Harmonizer modelers provide unique guitar tones and effects, and a looper and recorder allow new performance capabilities. With a newly designed interface that makes it easier than ever to access the massive power of BIAS FX 2, the promise of ultimate tone and flexibility is truly delivered.

New features and updates in BIAS FX 2:

Re-Engineered High-Resolution DSP Engine: Provides unmatched responsiveness and dynamics to faithfully reproduce each player’s unique feel. This powers the 100 NEW unbelievably accurate amplifier recreations, with tone and dynamics each replicated down to the last glowing tube and precision resistor. Positive Grid partnered with Celestion, the most trusted name in guitar amplifier speakers, to create official simulations of world-class Celestion cabs.

Hyper-Realistic Guitar Match: The groundbreaking, precision guitar emulation that transforms the original guitar tone into a collection of legendary models, each precisely recreated down to its pickups, body type and body thickness. Watch the Guitar Match demo here: https://youtu.be/kPg-EDEf5K8

A Studio’s Worth of New, Drool-Worthy Effects: Including Harmonizer, Fuzz and Time modelers plus ten brand-new studio rack processors—Echo Tape Delay, Tri-Chorus, Tube Compressor, Spring Reverb, Wah, Guitar Synth and more for a total of over 100 new effects.

New Easy-To-Use User Interface: Includes a new preset manager that makes it easy to organize and rapidly search, recall and preview favorite pedalboard setups and switch instantly among them on the fly.

Access to over 50,000 User-Generated Presets via ToneCloud®, Plus 200 Onboard New Factory Presets: Created by world-renowned artists, studio engineers and session players, this complete library of presets will inspire your playing and unleash your creativity

Redesigned ToneCloud® Access: Allows players to find and sort faster than ever using tags and keywords.

New Looper/Recorder Functionality: Quickly record ideas for riffs, vamps and songs with a simple click and loop your recording while you play it back through BIAS FX 2’s foot pedals, amps and rack FX.

Dual Signal Path With Multiple Splitters: Allows players to to cherry-pick parts from two separate amps—their impulse responses, cabs, EQs, even the mics they use—and combine them to create a one-of-a-kind hybrid amp nobody else has. Or route two amps parallel to one another and hard pan them to create a freightliner-wide stereo setup with totally different guitar tones in left and right channels

Plus hundreds more improvements across the board.

Of course, BIAS FX 2 also includes all of the features that made the original BIAS FX a must-have part of players’ tone arsenal as the most-comprehensive amp and effect ecosystem in the industry.

Watch this BIAS FX 2 preview video hosted by Fluff from Riffs Beards & Gear: https://youtu.be/XAflqKCiU-I and the overview video from James Ryan: https://youtu.be/QgiVQRNhLMM

“After reviewing feedback from thousands of users, we tirelessly worked to make the ultimate update to this software staple,” comments Jaime Ruchman, Digital Marketing Director for Positive Grid. “Guitarists can now benefit once again from the never-ending innovative spirit that fuels us here at Positive Grid.”

BIAS FX 2 is available for Mac and Windows as a standalone app and as a plug-in for your favorite DAW, and comes in three different levels so that users can choose the depth of the library that best fits their needs. BIAS FX 2 Standard is available for $99, with the Professional version available for $199. BIAS FX 2’s fully equipped Elite version is $299.

Find out more at positivegrid.com

BIAS FX 2 – Standard

Ultra-customizable guitar amp and effects processor.

$99.00

What’s New:

● 30 New Amplifiers Total

● 45 New Effects Total

● Guitar Match – Essential (2 Guitars)

● Greatly Improved New DSP Engine

● New Easy-To-Use User Interface

● 60 New Built-in Factory Presets

● Redesigned ToneCloud® Access

● New Looper/Recorder Functionality

● Dual Signal Path With Multiple Splitters

● Hundreds Of Improvements Across The Board

BIAS FX 2 – Professional

Unlock even more amplifiers, effects and tonal possibilities.

$199.00

Everything in Standard plus:

● 60 New Amplifiers Total

● 100 New Effects Total

● Guitar Match – Pro Pack (6 Guitars)

● New HD Rack Pack 1 (4 New Racks)

● 120 New Built-in Factory Presets total

● Brand New Custom Artist Presets

● 100 “Rock Song” Presets on ToneCloud®

● New MIDI/Automation functionality

● Dedicated IR Loader

BIAS FX 2 – Elite

The ultimate in guitar amplifier and effects processing.

$299.00

Everything in Professional, plus:

● 100 New Amplifiers Total

● 100 New Effects Total

● Brand New Fuzz Modeler

● Brand New Delay Modeler

● Brand New Harmony/Harmonizer Modeler

● Guitar Match – Elite Pack (18 guitars)

● New Rack HD Pack 1 & 2 (8 New Racks total)

● 200 New Built-in Factory Presets total

● Bonus: BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay, Modulation License To Create and Download Thousands Of Pedals on ToneCloud®

PRODUCT INCLUDES:

● Instant digital download

● Windows: Standalone, VST, AAX

● OS X / macOS: Standalone, AU, VST, AAX

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

● OS X 10.11 or macOS 10.12/10.13/10.14, Core i5

● Windows 10, Intel Core i5 or equivalent, 4 GB RAM

