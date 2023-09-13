8 Best Guitar Amps With Bluetooth of 2023

Guitar amplifiers have come a long way since their inception, evolving to meet the demands of modern musicians. One of the most exciting developments in recent years has been the integration of Bluetooth connectivity into guitar amps.

Videos by American Songwriter

This innovation has not only simplified the way musicians interact with their amplifiers but has also opened up a world of possibilities for creative expression and convenience.

If you’re about to add a Bluetooth amp to your arsenal, look no further than this list to help you decide which one is the best for you!

Our top pick is the Yamaha THR30 II Wireless because of its great tone, amazing versatility, and ease of use.

Best Guitar Amps With Bluetooth

1. Our Top Pick – Yamaha THR30II

SPECS

Wattage: 30W (2 x 15W stereo), 15W (battery)

30W (2 x 15W stereo), 15W (battery) Speakers: 2 x 3.5”

2 x 3.5” Effects: 15 x Guitar Amp Models, 3 x Acoustic Models, 3 x Bass Models, 3 x Flat Voicings, Chorus, Phaser, Flanger, Tremolo, Echo, Reverb, Delay, Compressor, and Noise Gate

15 x Guitar Amp Models, 3 x Acoustic Models, 3 x Bass Models, 3 x Flat Voicings, Chorus, Phaser, Flanger, Tremolo, Echo, Reverb, Delay, Compressor, and Noise Gate Power Source: 15V DC power supply; internal rechargeable battery

The Yamaha THR30II is a feature-packed and versatile amp known for its outstanding performance and innovative technology.

Packed with Yamaha's Virtual Circuitry Modeling (VCM) technology, it emulates the sound and response of classic tube amplifiers with remarkable accuracy. This gives you access to a wide range of iconic amp tones in one compact package.

The THR30II comes equipped with high-quality onboard effects, including reverb, delay, and modulation effects. These effects can be controlled and customized through the THR Remote app, allowing you to craft your ideal sound.

And speaking of the THR Remote app, it provides extensive control over the amplifier's settings and effects. You can fine-tune your tone, select different amp models, and apply various effects—all from your mobile device.

This guitar amp also functions as a USB audio interface, allowing direct recording to your computer. This makes it easy to capture your performances and ideas without the need for additional equipment.

It’s not hard to see why this remains one of the most beloved amps ever made, and why we consider it one of the best guitar amps with Bluetooth connectivity.

2. Best Value – Positive Grid Spark Combo Amp

SPECS

Wattage: 40W

40W Speakers: 2 x 4" Custom Speakers, Bass Reflex Port

2 x 4" Custom Speakers, Bass Reflex Port Effects: 40 x Built-in FX: Distortion, Modulation, Delay, Compressor, Noise Gate, and more; Spark App FX expansion, 30 x Amp Models, Spark App preset expansion

40 x Built-in FX: Distortion, Modulation, Delay, Compressor, Noise Gate, and more; Spark App FX expansion, 30 x Amp Models, Spark App preset expansion Power Source: 19V DC power supply

The Positive Grid Spark Combo Amp is an incredibly versatile, highly regarded, and feature-packed amplifier that has gained a great deal of popularity among guitarists of all levels.

Right off the bat, the Positive Grid Spark offers a wide range of amp models and onboard effects, giving you access to an extensive palette of tones. From classic clean sounds to high-gain distortion, you can dial in the perfect sound for your style.

One of our favorite features is without a doubt the Smart Jam function, which uses artificial intelligence to create backing tracks that automatically follow your playing.

It's an invaluable tool for practicing and jamming, allowing you to play along with various musical styles and chord progressions.

The dedicated app provides in-depth control over Spark's settings, effects, and presets. It also offers access to a vast library of user-generated presets, allowing you to explore and download tones created by other guitarists.

The Spark app also can recognize the chords you're playing and display them in real time, making it one of the best Bluetooth guitar amps for learning new songs and improving your chord recognition skills.

3. Most Versatile – Boss Katana Air

SPECS

Wattage: 30W (adapter), 20W (battery)

30W (adapter), 20W (battery) Speakers: 2 x 3" woofer

2 x 3" woofer Effects: Reverb, Delay, Modulation, Boost, 5 x Amp Characters, Over 50 Effects, 3-band EQ

Reverb, Delay, Modulation, Boost, 5 x Amp Characters, Over 50 Effects, 3-band EQ Power Source: 13V DC power adapter; 8 x AA batteries (7-10 hour playtime)

The Katana-Air was the world’s first totally wireless electric guitar amp. Featuring cutting-edge wireless transmitter technology developed by Boss, the Katana-Air has become one of the best guitar amps with Bluetooth.

Equipped with the same tones and sound-shaping controls found in the performance-class Katana amplifiers, Katana-Air offers five unique amp characters that provide a wide range of tones, from sparkling clean to Boss’s custom high-gain Brown sound.

There’s even an Acoustic character optimized for playing acoustic-electric guitar.

This wireless amplifier also provides integrated access to over 50 Boss effects, including mod, delay, and reverb effects optimized for Katana-Air’s stereo speaker system.

It also features six onboard memories that you can use to store and recall your favorite amp and effects setups at any time.

The Boss Tone Studio app further provides an intuitive interface for tweaking and saving your favorite amp settings.

All these features make the Boss Katana Air one of the best Bluetooth guitar amps you can get your hands on.

4. Budget Pick – Blackstar Fly 3

SPECS

Wattage: 3W

3W Speakers: 1 x 3"

1 x 3" Effects: Clean/Overdrive, Delay

Clean/Overdrive, Delay Power Source: 6.5V DC power adapter; 6 x AA batteries

The Blackstar Fly 3 is a mini guitar amp that has come to be known for its versatility, convenience, and surprisingly good sound quality.

Incredibly small and lightweight, the Fly 3 is highly portable and easy to carry with you wherever you go. It's one of the best practice Bluetooth guitar amps for home use and perfect for musicians on the move.

It can run on batteries, adding to its portability and giving you the freedom to play without needing access to a power outlet. This makes it a great choice for impromptu jam sessions, outdoor playing, or busking.

Despite being such a small amp, the Fly 3 delivers surprisingly good sound quality, producing a clear and balanced tone. It features two channels: Clean and Overdrive. You can easily switch between these channels to access different sonic textures, from pristine cleans to gritty overdrive.

The ISF (Infinite Shape Feature) control allows you to dial in your preferred tone by adjusting the EQ response. You can shape your sound from a classic British sound to a more American-inspired tone and everything in between.

The built-in digital delay effect adds even more depth and dimension to your sound. It's a simple yet effective feature for adding some ambiance to your playing.

5. Best Combo Amp – Marshall Code 50

SPECS

Wattage: 50W

50W Speakers: 1 x 12"

1 x 12" Effects: 14 x Preamps, 4 x Power Amp Models, 8 x Speaker Cabs, 3-band EQ, 24 different built-in effects (5 simultaneously)

14 x Preamps, 4 x Power Amp Models, 8 x Speaker Cabs, 3-band EQ, 24 different built-in effects (5 simultaneously) Power Source: Standard IEC AC cable

The Marshall Code 50 is a powerful guitar amp that combines classic Marshall tones with modern digital technology.

The Code 50 uses digital modeling technology to emulate a wide range of classic Marshall amplifier sounds. This includes iconic models like the JCM800, Plexi, and more. You can access a variety of amp tones in a single unit.

It features a comprehensive collection of built-in effects, including reverb, delay, modulation, and distortion. These effects can be easily customized and combined to create your unique sound, allowing up to 5 effects simultaneously.

The Code 50 also comes with its own app: the Marshall Gateway. It provides easy control and customization of your amp settings via your mobile device. You can adjust amp parameters, download new presets, and even share your own creations with the Code community.

And speaking of presets, the Code 50 offers a generous selection of preset patches covering a wide range of musical styles. You can easily switch between these presets to find the perfect tone for your playing.

With 50 watts of power, the Code 50 is excellent for almost any setting, from practice sessions and rehearsals to small to medium-sized gigs.

6. Best Mini Amp – Orange Crush Mini

SPECS

Wattage: 3W

3W Speakers: 1 x 4" woofer

1 x 4" woofer Effects: N/A

N/A Power Source: 9V battery / 9V DC 500mA power supply

The Orange Crush Mini may be similar in size and power to the Blackstar Fly 3, but it’s a much more straightforward little amp.

It’s well-regarded for its simplicity, reliability, and impressive sound quality. Despite its small size, it offers several noteworthy features that make it a popular choice for guitarists on the go.

It can run on a 9V battery, allowing you to play anywhere, even when you don't have access to a power outlet. This battery-powered option makes it great for busking or playing in remote locations.

The amp features straightforward and easy-to-use controls, including Volume, Shape, and Gain. This simplicity makes it ideal for beginners and anyone who prefers a plug-and-play approach.

The Crush Mini delivers the distinctive Orange amplifier sound, known for its rich and warm tones. It captures the essence of classic Orange amplifiers in a compact package.

The Clean/Overdrive switch allows you to switch between two different sounds. You can dial in a clean tone or engage the overdrive for a gritty and distorted sound, making it versatile for various musical styles.

This amp offers a built-in tuner, making it convenient for tuning your guitar on the spot without needing a separate tuner.

7. Premium Choice – Fishman Loudbox Artist BT

SPECS

Wattage: 120W

120W Speakers: 1 x 8" woofer, 1 x 1" soft dome tweeter

1 x 8" woofer, 1 x 1" soft dome tweeter Effects: Delay, Echo, Chorus, Flanger

Delay, Echo, Chorus, Flanger Power Source: Standard IEC AC cable

The Fishman Loudbox Artist BT is a highly regarded acoustic guitar combo amplifier known for its exceptional sound quality and versatile features.

The Loudbox Artist is acclaimed for its ability to reproduce the natural sound of acoustic instruments accurately. It features Fishman's renowned preamp and electronics, ensuring your acoustic guitar's tone shines through with clarity and warmth.

It has two independent channels, each with its own input, volume, and EQ controls so you can connect and blend different instruments or microphones simultaneously.

The Loudbox Artist also offers built-in effects, including reverb and chorus, which you can customize to your taste, adding depth and ambiance to your performance.

It incorporates anti-feedback technology to help prevent unwanted feedback and maintain a clear sound even at higher volumes. This is particularly useful for live performances.

This acoustic guitar amplifier includes a balanced XLR DI output, making it easy to connect to a mixing console or recording interface—an excellent feature for studio recording.

Aside from Bluetooth technology, it also features an auxiliary input that lets you connect external devices such as a smartphone or MP3 player. This makes it convenient to play along with background music or use the amplifier as a portable PA system for small events.

8. Most Portable – Fender Mustang Micro

SPECS

Wattage: 30mW (headphones)

30mW (headphones) Speakers: N/A

N/A Effects: 12 x Amp Models, 12 x Effect Models (Reverb, Modulation, Delay, Combination), EQ

12 x Amp Models, 12 x Effect Models (Reverb, Modulation, Delay, Combination), EQ Power Source: Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery

Closing off our list, we have the Fender Mustang Micro, a compact headphone amp that offers a range of features for guitarists looking for a practice amp or to get great tones on the go.

It pairs with the Fender Tone app via Bluetooth, giving you access to a wide array of amp models, effects, and presets. This app allows you to make your own custom sounds, download presets, and even access artist-created tones, with the possibility of tone editing.

The Mustang Micro provides access to a variety of classic Fender amp models, including iconic options like the '65 Deluxe Reverb, '57 Champ, and more. You can experiment with different amp tones to find your preferred sound.

Along with amp models, the device offers a range of built-in effects such as reverb, delay, and modulation, which can be adjusted to fine-tune your tone and create unique sounds.

You can connect the Mustang Micro to your computer via USB connectivity and use it as a recording interface, making it convenient for home recording and capturing your performances.

The device comes with a rechargeable battery that provides hours of playing time.

Best Guitar Amps With Bluetooth Buyer's Guide

Wattage & Power

The first aspect to consider is the amplifier's wattage. This will essentially boil down to what you want to use your Bluetooth amp for.

If you’re only ever going to use your new Bluetooth amp at home, then even amps below 10 watts will do the trick.

If your plan is to play gigs in small venues, anything between 20 to 30 watts should do very nicely. Larger venues will require more power though, especially if you’ll be playing outdoors.

Depending on the venue size and the amp type (more on that in a second), you’ll want to look into anywhere between 40 to 100 watts.

A higher wattage not only means more volume, but also more versatility, so make sure to consider your power needs carefully.

Solid State or Tube Amp

Solid-state amps and tube amps are two distinct types of guitar amps, each with its own set of characteristics, advantages, and disadvantages.

Solid-State Amps

Solid-state amps use semiconductor technology (transistors) to amplify the signal. They tend to have a clean and precise sound with minimal distortion at lower volumes. However, some players find that solid-state amps lack the warmth and harmonic richness of tube amps.

They’re also generally more durable and require less maintenance than tube amps, not to mention that they’re typically lighter and more portable. This makes them a great choice for musicians on the move.

Solid-state amps are often more affordable than tube amps, making them a good option for beginners or players on a budget.

Finally, they often come with a wide range of built-in effects and modeling capabilities, adding an extra layer of versatility.

Tube Amps

Tube amps, also known as valve amps, use vacuum tubes to amplify the signal. They are known for their warm, organic, and harmonically rich tones and can produce a natural, pleasing distortion as they are pushed into overdrive, making them popular for rock, blues, and jazz.

Tube amps require more care and maintenance since the tubes can burn out and will need to be replaced periodically. They’re also more sensitive to physical shocks and temperature fluctuations.

Because of the vacuum tubes and larger transformers, tube amps are often heavier and bulkier. This can make them less convenient for musicians who need to move their gear regularly.

Tube amps typically have a more straightforward signal path and fewer built-in effects. They are favored for their pure, unadulterated tone and are often used in combination with external pedals for versatility.

Tube amplifiers tend to be more expensive due to the cost of the tubes and the craftsmanship required to build them. They are often considered an investment for serious musicians seeking top-notch tones.

Size

The size of the amp also comes down to what you need it for. If you plan to transport the amp frequently, pay attention to its size and weight. Look for features like built-in handles or carrying cases to make transportation easier.

Power Source

Another important consideration to keep in mind before buying a Bluetooth amp is the power source.

Battery-powered amps can be very convenient when you’re out and about. You can also choose between disposable and rechargeable batteries. Both of these have their pros and cons.

Disposable batteries can initially seem like the cheaper option, but if you plan on using your amp on a regular basis, then you will need to replace the batteries regularly. However, you always have the option of carrying extra batteries with you in case they die while you’re playing on the go.

On the other hand, if your rechargeable batteries die on you and you’re not near a power source, you might have to cut your session short. In the long run, though, rechargeable batteries will save you a lot of money and, depending on the quality of the battery, can last you longer than disposable ones.

The best bet is to look for an amp that can operate with both batteries and a power cord.

Onboard Effects

One of the main selling points of Bluetooth amplifiers is their portability. So having to carry your pedalboard probably defeats the purpose of buying an easily transportable amp.

If this is the case for you, you might want to consider guitar amps with Bluetooth that have onboard effects, amp modeling, and other useful features. Try looking into different effects to know which ones you’re likely to need or want.

Bluetooth Wireless Streaming

Another of the most sought-after features of guitar amps with Bluetooth is their ability to stream music and they can essentially be used as a Bluetooth speaker.

Being able to play along with solos, songs, and didactic music books is a basic learning tool for beginners. It can also be very useful for singer-songwriters who want to add more depth to their sound.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use a Bluetooth amp for live performances?

Yes, many Bluetooth amps can be great for live performances, especially for smaller venues, or as personal monitor amps. They can be used for both practicing and performing, often with the added benefit of wireless Bluetooth playback.

Do Bluetooth guitar amps have the same sound quality as non-Bluetooth amps?

The sound quality of a Bluetooth amplifier depends on its overall design and components. Bluetooth technology itself does not significantly affect sound quality, though, and high-quality Bluetooth amps can provide excellent audio fidelity.

Are there any latency issues with Bluetooth amps?

Bluetooth audio can have a slight delay (latency), which may be noticeable when playing along with tracks or using real-time effects. However, many modern Bluetooth amps and devices are designed to minimize latency for a more seamless experience.

Do Bluetooth guitar amps have additional inputs and outputs?

Yes, many Bluetooth amps include various input and output options, such as auxiliary inputs for additional instruments, headphone outputs, and recording interfaces via USB. The available inputs and outputs vary by model, so check the specifications.

Conclusion

Guitar amps with Bluetooth have added a remarkable layer of convenience and versatility to the world of guitar amplification and audio playback.

These amps seamlessly blend traditional tones with modern technology, offering a wide array of features that cater to the needs of musicians at all levels of expertise.

Whether you're a beginner looking for an accessible practice amp or a seasoned performer seeking a stage-ready solution, Bluetooth amps provide an impressive range of options.

Our top pick of the best Bluetooth guitar amp is the Yamaha THR30 II Wireless because it’s incredibly easy to use while also offering a great tone and amazing versatility.