Jeff Tweedy today released the video for “Family Ghost,” the lead single off his upcoming album WARMER.

WARMER will be available April 13 via dBpm Records as a Record Store Day exclusive, limited to 5,000 vinyl copies worldwide.

The album was recorded during the same studio sessions that birthed Tweedy’s first solo album, WARM, which dropped in late 2018.

“At some point I separated the songs from the WARM/WARMER session into two records with individual character, but still tried to keep the overall tone and texture of the combined session consistent,” Tweedy said. “In a lot of ways these two records could have been released as a double LP. WARMER means as much to me as WARM and might just as easily have been released as the first record of the pair.”

George Saunders, who wrote the liner notes for WARM, explains: “WARMER came behind WARM – recorded in the same burst, motivated by the same impetus, overflowing with the same consoling ethos.”

In “Family Ghost” Tweedy references the challenges of navigating and reducing the varieties of racism present in his Midwestern upbringing, which the video artistically mirrors.

Watch “Family Ghost” and check out Tweedy’s North America and Australia tour dates below.

JEFF TWEEDY TOUR DATES:

Wed. April 3 – Toronto, ON @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre w/ Buck Meek – SOLD OUT

Thu. April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland w/ Buck Meek – SOLD OUT

Sat. April 6 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center w/ Buck Meek – SOLD OUT

Mon. April 8 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall w/ James Elkington – SOLD OUT

Tue. April 9 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall w/ James Elkington – SOLD OUT

Wed. April 10 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre w/ James Elkington – SOLD OUT

Fri. April 12 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts

Sat. April 13 – Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur/Decatur Square

Sun. April 14 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre w/ James Elkington – SOLD OUT

Tue. April 16 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall w/ James Elkington – SOLD OUT

Wed. April 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall Ballroom w/ James Elkington

Thu. April 18 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre w/ James Elkington

Mon. May 20 – Sydney, AU @ The Metro

Wed. May 22 – Brisbane, AU @ Powerhouse

Fri. May 24 – Meeniyan, AU @ Meeniyan Town Hall – SOLD OUT

Sat. May 25 – Melbourne, AU @ Athenaeum Theatre – SOLD OUT

Sun. May 26 – Melbourne, AU @ Howler – SOLD OUT

Tue. May 28 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov



