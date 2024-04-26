Blink-182 Announce Final North American Leg of 2024 Tour

Blink-182 are finally kicking off the very last American leg of their massive 2024 tour! The fresh announcement comes just weeks after the band wrapped their Australia and New Zealand leg of the One More Time Tour.

The band will travel throughout the US and Canada this summer with original Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge and a laundry list of supporting acts, including Pierce The Veil, Hot Milk, jxdn, Live Without, Drain, Landon Barker, Astronoid, and EKKSTACY for select dates.

The band has noted that the final leg of the tour will involve a “whole new show” with brand-new never-before-seen production elements.

The first stop on the final North American leg of the Blink-182 2024 Tour will be on June 20 in Orlando, Florida at Kia Center. The tour will end on August 15 in Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre.

It doesn’t look like there are any presale events for this leg of the tour and tickets are available for general sale over at Ticketmaster. The waiting room is quite packed today, so if your chosen tour date sells out before you can get your seats, check Stubhub. Stubhub usually has tickets to sold-out concerts in stock, and the FanProtect Program will ensure that your tickets are real and scam-free.

Buy your tickets now, because they definitely won’t last!

June 20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

June 21 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

June 24 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

June 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

June 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

June 30 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

July 2 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

July 3 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 6 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

July 8 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

July 9 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

July 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

July 14 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

July 21 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field

July 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

July 24 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

July 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July 27 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

July 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

August 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

August 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

August 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

August 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

August 9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

August 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

August 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

August 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

August 15 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

Photo courtesy of Blink-182’s official Facebook page

