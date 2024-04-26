Blink-182 Announce Final North American Leg of 2024 Tour

Blink-182 are finally kicking off the very last American leg of their massive 2024 tour! The fresh announcement comes just weeks after the band wrapped their Australia and New Zealand leg of the One More Time Tour.
The band will travel throughout the US and Canada this summer with original Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge and a laundry list of supporting acts, including Pierce The Veil, Hot Milk, jxdn, Live Without, Drain, Landon Barker, Astronoid, and EKKSTACY for select dates.
The band has noted that the final leg of the tour will involve a “whole new show” with brand-new never-before-seen production elements.
The first stop on the final North American leg of the Blink-182 2024 Tour will be on June 20 in Orlando, Florida at Kia Center. The tour will end on August 15 in Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre.
It doesn’t look like there are any presale events for this leg of the tour and tickets are available for general sale over at Ticketmaster. The waiting room is quite packed today, so if your chosen tour date sells out before you can get your seats, check Stubhub. Stubhub usually has tickets to sold-out concerts in stock, and the FanProtect Program will ensure that your tickets are real and scam-free.
Blink-182 2024 Tour Dates
June 20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
June 21 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
June 24 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
June 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
June 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
June 30 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
July 2 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
July 3 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
July 6 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
July 8 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
July 9 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
July 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
July 14 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
July 21 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field
July 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
July 24 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
July 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
July 27 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
July 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
July 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
August 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
August 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
August 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
August 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
August 9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
August 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
August 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
August 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
August 15 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
