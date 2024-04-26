Blink-182 Announce Final North American Leg of 2024 Tour

Blink-182 are finally kicking off the very last American leg of their massive 2024 tour! The fresh announcement comes just weeks after the band wrapped their Australia and New Zealand leg of the One More Time Tour. 

Videos by American Songwriter

The band will travel throughout the US and Canada this summer with original Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge and a laundry list of supporting acts, including Pierce The Veil, Hot Milk, jxdn, Live Without, Drain, Landon Barker, Astronoid, and EKKSTACY for select dates.

The band has noted that the final leg of the tour will involve a “whole new show” with brand-new never-before-seen production elements.

The first stop on the final North American leg of the Blink-182 2024 Tour will be on June 20 in Orlando, Florida at Kia Center. The tour will end on August 15 in Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre.

It doesn’t look like there are any presale events for this leg of the tour and tickets are available for general sale over at Ticketmaster. The waiting room is quite packed today, so if your chosen tour date sells out before you can get your seats, check Stubhub. Stubhub usually has tickets to sold-out concerts in stock, and the FanProtect Program will ensure that your tickets are real and scam-free. 

Buy your tickets now, because they definitely won’t last!

BUY TICKETS

June 20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center 

June 21 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center 

June 24 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center 

June 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena 

June 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena 

June 30 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park 

July 2 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena 

July 3 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena 

July 6 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium 

July 8 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center 

July 9 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center 

July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center 

July 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center 

July 14 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre  

July 21 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field  

July 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park  

July 24 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre  

July 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center 

July 27 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena 

July 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena 

July 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena 

August 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena 

August 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse 

August 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center 

August 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum 

August 9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center 

August 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center 

August 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena 

August 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center 

August 15 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre 

Photo courtesy of Blink-182’s official Facebook page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Leave a Reply