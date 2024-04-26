Keith Urban Shares Snippet of New Song “Go Home W U” Featuring Lainey Wilson—and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Next week’s New Music Friday just got a little more exciting. Earlier today, Keith Urban took to social media to share a snippet of his next single “Go Home W U” with his fans. The upbeat song about picking someone up after a night at the bar features Lainey Wilson. Check out the sample below.

Urban shared what seems to be the chorus of the soul-infused bop. I know that it’s closin’ time / I won’t lie, yes I’ve had more than a few. / You know I shouldn’t be drivin’ / I think I should probably go home with you, the duo sings over an upbeat arrangement. The Australian native didn’t have much to say about the track in the post’s caption. “Go Home W U (With Lainey Wilson)—May 3,” he wrote, letting fans know when they would be able to stream the song.

“Yessss been waiting for this duet so excited for the new album ik it’s gonna be amazing,” one fan commented. Another user wrote “wait! My favorite artist and fellow Louisiana girl!”

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson Teased “Go Home W U” Last Month

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson teased the duet in a funny video early last month. At the time, Wilson was gearing up to head to Australia to kick off her Country’s Cool Again Tour. In the clip, Urban picks her up to take her to the airport so she can catch her flight to his homeland.

After some banter about the wildlife in Australia, they arrive at the airport. This is when the key exchange in the video takes place. “I’m so excited to be going to your home,” Wilson said. “Oh my gosh, honestly, I wish I could go home with you,” Urban replied. He added, “That’s a good song title.” Wilson agreed, saying, “I like that.”

Before that, Urban told Taste of Country Nights about his upcoming album. He mentioned a collaboration that he was excited for fans to hear. “There’s one duet on the record, which is going to come out later this year, that I’m super psyched about. It’s been frustrating because we finished it in June last year,” he revealed. “So, I’ve been sitting on this thing since then, driving me crazy, just really wanting to get it out.”

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images