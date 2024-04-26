Mother Mother Announce Fall US Tour in 2024

Indie rock outfit Mother Mother are kicking off a US tour this fall! The announcement came shortly after the “Hayloft” hitmakers wrapped up their massive European tour earlier this month. The band will be supported by fellow indie rock band Winnetka Bowling League for the US trek.

Mother Mother will wrap up a co-headlining tour with Cavetown with support from Destroy Boys this summer before kicking off their fall tour. A Latin America and Oceania tour will follow. It’s going to be a busy year for Mother Mother!

The first stop on the Mother Mother 2024 Tour will be on June 7 in Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre with Cavetown and Destroy Boys. The first stop on their solo headlining tour will be on September 12 in Spokane, Washington at Knitting Factory with support from Winnetka Bowling League. The final date of the tour will be October 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore, again with support from Winnetka Bowling League.

The presale events for this tour have ended and all tour dates are available for public on-sale. Ticketmaster appears to be the main ticketing platform for the upcoming headlining trek. If your tour date has already sold out there, pop over to Stubhub to see if any loose tickets are hanging around. You might get lucky!

June 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

June 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Torch

June 9 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

June 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live

June 20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

June 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

June 25 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

June 28 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

June 29 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

June 30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

July 2 – Washington DC – The Anthem

July 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann

July 5 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 9 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 10 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 12 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 13 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 12 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory (NEW!)

September 13 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center (NEW!)

September 14 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma (NEW!)

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus (NEW!)

September 18 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom (NEW!)

September 20 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha (NEW!)

September 21 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory (NEW!)

September 22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee (NEW!)

September 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (NEW!)

September 25 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues (NEW!)

September 26 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall (NEW!)

September 28 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom (NEW!)

September 30 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place (NEW!)

October 2 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl (NEW!)

October 3 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel (NEW!)

October 4 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore (NEW!)

