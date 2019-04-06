Tiger Merritt, lead singer/guitarist of psychedelic rock band Morning Teleportation, has died. The news was announced in a statement by the band on Friday.



“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tiger Merritt. All who knew him understood that he was an anomaly; we’ve never met someone like him in our lifetime. His musicianship inspired us. His smile was contagious. He was one of the kindest souls that we’ve ever come across, and it hurts to think about how he won’t be a hard-to-reach phone call away. We want to thank everyone who has supported Tiger and our project, every fan and every friend. We’ve always been more than a band; we’ve been a family. Tiger and Travis have been best friends since childhood. Tiger was always someone capable of such beauty in his music, and we wish he could have continued to share that with you. Stay close to your loved ones while they’re here. Let them know what they mean to you. You all have meant the world to him, and you mean the world to us.

Love,

Morning Teleportation 4/4/2019”

Morning Teleportation was formed in 2009 by Merritt and childhood friends Paul Wilkerson, Tres Coker and Travis Goodwin. They released two albums on Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock’s Glacial Pace Recordings. The band toured with the likes of The Flaming Lips, Primus, Cage the Elephant, Modest Mouse, Phoenix and more.

Below is a video of Merritt playing an intimate acoustic set at Western Kentucky University in 2013:

