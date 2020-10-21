From their upcoming album, Hunter and The Dog Star

Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians, “My Power,” the new single.

October 21, 2020—Edie Brickell & New Bohemians’ anticipated new album, Hunter And The Dog Star, will be released February 19 via Thirty Tigers.



In advance of the release, the album’s first single, the infectiously exultant “My Power.” Upbeat and empowering at the exact time we need a song to lift our spirits, it is at once vibrantly new while also resounding with the timeless vibe of a classic R&B hit.



Hunter And The Dog Star is the band’s fifth studio album and their first since 2018’s Rocket, a record that marked a major return for the group following a twelve-year hiatus and was released to widespread critical acclaim.



“Hunter And The Dog Star is a collection of songs,” said Edie, “relecting the mystery of self-expression, loyalty, companionship and love in the darkest sky just before dawn.”



Of the album, Associated Press declared, “a triumphant return…their joy in recording together again is clear on Rocket, a record that touches on a variety of musical styles with ease,” while NPR’s World Café proclaimed, “explosively joyful” and the Austin American Statesman praised, “a beautiful, inspiring, sensational album.”



Since forming in Dallas in the mid-1980s, the band has toured extensively across the country and had their music featured in several hit shows Miami Vice, UglyBetty, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, American Dad! and more.



Since the release of their 1988 debut, the 2x platinum-certified, Shooting Rubberbands at the Stars, the band has continued to earn their reputation as an unclassifiable, genre-blending force.



Returning to Arlyn Studios in Austin to record with producer Kyle Crusham, Brickell and the New Bohemians—Brandon Aly (drums), John Bush (drums, percussion), Brad Houser (bass, synthesizer) and Kenny Withrow (bass, guitars, synthesizer)—once again put forth a collection of diverse musical ideas and styles on Hunter And The Dog Star, as they have continuously done for the past three decades.



In addition to Edie (vocals, guitars), Crusham (background vocals, mellotron, piano, Rhodes, synthesizer) and the New Bohemians, the album also features Matt Hubbard (background vocals, organ, piano, synthesizer, wurlitzer), Burton Lee (pedal steel) and background vocals from Kelly Micwee and Alice Spencer.



