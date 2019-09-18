Home Features Photo Galleries In Photos: Hometown Rising — Country Music & Bourbon Festival (Louisville) In Photos: Hometown Rising — Country Music & Bourbon Festival (Louisville) Written By Mike Stewart // September 18, 2019 Trace Adkins entertains on Saturdays Oak Stage at Hometown Rising in Louisville, Kentucky. All photos by Mike StewartTrace Adkins entertains on Saturdays Oak Stage at Hometown Rising in Louisville, Kentucky Trace Adkins entertains on Saturdays Oak Stage at Hometown Rising in Louisville, Kentucky Trace Adkins entertains on Saturdays Oak Stage at Hometown Rising in Louisville, Kentucky The Steel Woods performed on Saturday’s Oak StageThe Steel Woods performed on Saturday’s Oak Stage The Steel Woods performed on Saturday’s Oak Stage The Cadillac Three performs on the Saturday’s Oak StageThe Cadillac Three performs on the Saturday’s Oak Stage The Cadillac Three performs on the Saturday’s Oak Stage The Cadillac Three performs on the Saturday’s Oak Stage The Cadillac Three performs on the Saturday’s Oak StageRaelyn Nelson performed Saturday on The Boots and Bourbon StageRaelyn Nelson performed Saturday on The Boots and Bourbon Stage Noah Guthrie opened on Saturday’s Oak StageNoah Guthrie opened on Saturday’s Oak StageLuke Bryan headlines on The Barrel Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on SundayLuke Bryan headlines on The Barrel Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on SundayLuke Bryan headlines on The Barrel Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on SundayLuke Bryan headlines on The Barrel Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on SundayLuke Bryan headlines on The Barrel Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on SundayLittle Big Town Headlines The Oak Stage on Saturday Little Big TownLittle Big Town Headlines The Oak Stage on Saturday Little Big Town Headlines The Oak Stage on Saturday Lindsay Ell performed on the Saturday’s Oak StageLindsay Ell performed on the Saturday’s Oak StageKeith Urban performs on The Oak Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on SundayKeith Urban performs on The Oak Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on SundayKeith Urban performs on The Oak Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on SundayKeith Urban performs on The Oak Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on SundayKeith Urban performs on The Oak Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on SundayKeith Urban performs on The Oak Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on SundayJimmy Allen performed on the Saturday’s Barrel StageJimmy Allen performed on the Saturday’s Barrel StageJimmy Allen performed on the Saturday’s Barrel StageIMAJ performed on the Saturday’s Oak StageIMAJ performed on the Saturday’s Oak StageIMAJ performed on the Saturday’s Oak StageHometown Rising ScenesHometown Rising ScenesHometown Rising ScenesHometown Rising ScenesHometown Rising ScenesHometown Rising ScenesHometown Rising Fans on SundayHometown Rising Fans enjoying Luke Bryan on SundayFrankie Ballard performs on the Saturday’s Barrel StageFrankie Ballard performs on the Saturday’s Barrel Stage Frankie Ballard performs on the Saturday’s Barrel Stage Dwight Yoakam performed on Saturday’s Barrel Stage Dwight YoakamDwight Yoakam performed on Saturday’s Barrel Stage Dwight Yoakam performed on Saturday’s Barrel Stage Clare Dunn performs on the Saturday’s Oak StageClare Dunn performs on the Saturday’s Oak StageClare Dunn performs on the Saturday’s Oak StageBrett Young performs on the Barrel Stage SundayBrett Young performs on the Barrel Stage SundayBrett Young performs on the Barrel Stage SundayBrett Michaels visits the media tent Related × Terms & Conditions Close Comments comments