In Photos: Hometown Rising — Country Music & Bourbon Festival (Louisville)

  • Trace Adkins entertains on Saturdays Oak Stage at Hometown Rising in Louisville, Kentucky. All photos by Mike Stewart
  • The Steel Woods performed on Saturday’s Oak Stage
  • The Cadillac Three performs on the Saturday’s Oak Stage
  • Raelyn Nelson performed Saturday on The Boots and Bourbon Stage
  • Noah Guthrie opened on Saturday’s Oak Stage
  • Luke Bryan headlines on The Barrel Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on Sunday
  • Little Big Town Headlines The Oak Stage on Saturday
  • Lindsay Ell performed on the Saturday’s Oak Stage
  • Keith Urban performs on The Oak Stage at Louisville Kentucky’s Hometown Rising on Sunday
  • Jimmy Allen performed on the Saturday’s Barrel Stage
  • IMAJ performed on the Saturday’s Oak Stage
  • Hometown Rising Scenes
  • Hometown Rising Fans on Sunday
  • Hometown Rising Fans enjoying Luke Bryan on Sunday
  • Frankie Ballard performs on the Saturday’s Barrel Stage
  • Dwight Yoakam performed on Saturday’s Barrel Stage
  • Clare Dunn performs on the Saturday’s Oak Stage
  • Brett Young performs on the Barrel Stage Sunday
  • Brett Michaels visits the media tent