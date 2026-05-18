4 Rock Songs From 1975 That Every 70s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

Some seriously killer rock songs dropped in 1975. And I bet just about every 70s kid out there who loved rock music knows the words to each song on our list below. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and dive into some 1975 classics, shall we?

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“Slow Ride” by Foghat from ‘Fool For The City’

Nick Jameson’s killer bassline on “Slow Ride” just can’t be beat. The whole of the song is a jam-turned-single for the ages. This hard rock song from Foghat made it to No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 14 in Canada.

“Love Is The Drug” by Roxy Music from ‘Siren’

Out of many of the songs Roxy Music is known for, “Love Is The Drug” might just be the most danceable and fun to sing along to. “Love Is The Drug” was a huge hit in the UK, peaking at No. 2. In the US, though, it was a milder hit, peaking at No. 30 on the Hot 100 chart. Either way, it’s an amazing song. It was also named one of the most influential tunes that shaped rock and roll by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Walk This Way” by Aerosmith from ‘Toys In The Attic’

This song didn’t get a ton of love back in 1975. But it did finally get some recognition after a re-release in 1976 and later in 1986 via Run-D.M.C.’s stylings. Even if you weren’t alive in the 70s, you can probably sing along to the chorus of “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith with ease. After its re-release in 1976, “Walk This Way” peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd from ‘Wish You Were Here’

A bit of a heartbreaker about former Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett, “Wish You Were Here” is a staple among many a 70s audiophile. And even if you weren’t the biggest Pink Floyd fan in 1975, I bet you know the words to this entry on our list of rock songs. This prog-rock gem wasn’t released as a single off the album of the same name, so it didn’t chart. But it has since become one of the most important songs in Pink Floyd’s discography.

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