Lauren Alaina Broke Down Crying at the ACM Awards—Here’s Why

Lauren Alaina had an emotional moment at the ACMs. During the 61st ACM Awards, the singer broke down in tears while introducing Dan + Shay’s performance of their song, “Say So.”

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“Sometimes, lifting lives can mean saving lives,” Alaina began. “May is Mental Health Awareness month, and an important time to say if you are secretly suffering, you are not alone.

Alaina got choked up as she continued, stating, “Like too many of you out there, I know what it’s like to lose someone who struggled with their mental health.”

“To anybody out there tonight suffering, please know there is always…” Alaina said, before she looked down and broke down in tears.

The singer composed herself and continued, stating, “There is always someone to listen and someone to help. Please, please reach out.”

Alaina then spoke about ACM Lifting Lives, which is the Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic partner.

“It’s dedicated to improving lives through the power of music and harnessing the strength of the country music industry to provide aide to those in need,” Alaina explained.

Lauren Alaina Praises Dan + Shay’s New Song

With that in mind, Alaina spoke about Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney’s latest song, “Say So,” which was “inspired by a heartbreaking loss in our country music family.”

“Ben Vaughn was not just a brilliant publishing executive,” Alaina said of the late head of Warner Chappell Music Publishing. “He was also the kindest, most supportive friend to Dan + Shay, to me, and to so many people in this room whose careers and lives he made so much better.”

Alaina felt moved when she heard “Say So,” so much so that she told Mooney, “This song is going to save lives.”

That was exactly what Dan + Shay intended when they penned the song in Vaughn’s honor after he died by suicide.

“As we were talking about Ben, we were just like, ‘Man, I wish we would’ve known. I wish we could have reminded him that there’s always somebody on the other line,’” Smyers told Variety of the track. “At the time we wrote it, we were like, ‘I don’t know, man. It’s different than what we usually do. It’s not a love song.’ But it kind of is, I guess.”

“Sometimes people you think are doing great aren’t doing so great. We’ve gotta all look out for each other,” he added. “That’s our purpose as humans, you know?”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM