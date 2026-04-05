3 Artists Who Belong Equally to Country, Rock, and Pop

Some artists can’t be tied down to one genre. Whether consciously or not, some icons have equal footing in every major music market. The three artists below could be considered pop, rock, and country all at the same time. They pull off each genre effortlessly, wowing audiences with their adaptability. Regardless of what music you tend towards, the talent of these three powerhouse musicians cannot be denied.

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Dolly Parton

The obvious choice for this list is Dolly Parton. She’s iconic across the whole of the music industry, no specific genre required. She obviously got her start in country music but quickly earned pop crossover appeal. Then, in a move no one saw coming, Parton decided to make her appeal even more widespread by releasing a rock album.

Few artists could jump around quite as effortlessly as this. Minus maybe the intentionality of her rock record, Parton’s multi-genre appeal has been more or less out of her control. She is just likable, regardless of what you normally listen to.

Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt’s genre is hard to pin down. Her voice makes her a rock star, but her musicality is country at times. Moreover, her songs are so era-defining that they also live in the pop world. She’s a triple threat that has amassed an unfathomably large, multi-genre listenership over the decades.

It takes a real chameleon to be able to pull off the discography Ronstadt has. From southern rock efforts to bluesy ballads, Ronstadt has few equals when it comes to universal appeal. She’s a point of inspiration for artists of every genre, furthering her stake in each.

Miley Cyrus

The last endlessly adaptable female artist on this list is Miley Cyrus. Despite being a younger artist than the two icons above, she’s amassed quite a diverse track record. From Disney pop tunes to hard-edged rock anthems, Cyrus has run the gamut of musical styles.

She’s even kept true to her country roots at times. Throughout her career, she’s taken a step back from her rock and pop tones for a moment of reflection. From delivering one of the definitive covers of Parton’s “Jolene” to her honeymoon stage album, Younger Now, Cyrus is as much a certified country star as she is anything else. Though she’s yet to release a full-blown country record, we have no doubt she has one in her.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)