3 Beatles Collaborators Who Made the Fab Four Sound Even Better

Most of what made The Beatles magical was, of course, the band members themselves. The Fab Four had such a perfect mix of songwriting, performing, and instrumental talent packed into the band. But themselves alone weren’t what made The Beatles so great. Their producers, agents, and occasional collaborators also helped produce some of the Fab Four’s best songs. Let’s take a look at just three very famous Beatles collaborators who made a few noteworthy contributions.

Brian Jones

The OG Rolling Stones leader was involved with The Beatles in a few ways. He was around during the process of producing “Yellow Submarine”, but he was also brought into the mix a few years later during sessions for the song “You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)”.

This song was recorded during sessions for Magical Mystery Tour, but the song itself wasn’t released until after Jones’ passing. Specifically, you can hear the tune on the 1970 finale Let It Be. Jones can be heard playing the sax on the song. Considering he was better known as a guitarist, some people may not know that’s him on “You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)”.

Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton was associated with The Beatles for some time, namely for his friendship with George Harrison. Though, that friendship wasn’t without its serious drama, particularly when it came to the love triangle involving Harrison’s wife (and eventually Clapton’s wife, too), Pattie Boyd. What better way to duke it out over a love affair than to record music in lieu of fisticuffs? Regardless, before things got particularly tumultuous, Clapton offered his guitar skills to the 1968 song, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, which was famously written by Harrison.

Graham Nash

The Beatles were always quite open to having their contemporaries hang around the studio during recording sessions. This was especially the case for sessions for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and albums beyond. And one noteworthy person among many Beatles collaborators to slink on into the studio was Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Hollies.

Nash contributed to “All You Need Is Love”, though there were quite a few collaborators on that one. Mick Jagger, all of the other Fab Four wives, Eric Clapton… The list goes on. Nash was a bit of a wild card, though. But the addition of his light tenor voice to the mix was a strong one. If anyone knows their way around a harmony, it’s Graham Nash.

