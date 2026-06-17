3 Beloved Rock Songs Their Own Creators Refuse To Play Live Anymore

Some rock songs are so good that fans demand in droves to hear them at live concerts. Unfortunately, more than a few rock icons over the years still refuse to perform a handful of their songs, even though the demand for them remains high. Let’s look at just three tunes that fit that bill.

“It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)” by AC/DC from ‘T.N.T.’ (1975)

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This was the song that helped put AC/DC on the map back in the mid-1970s. Complete with AC/DC’s unique hard rock vibe and bagpipes in tow, this legendary classic rock jam was a smash hit. It reached Certified Platinum status in the US, Canada, and New Zealand. You might be surprised to learn that this rock radio staple stopped getting live performances in 1979.

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That’s because the song, which is pulled together beautifully by late singer Bon Scott’s vocals, was officially retired following the frontman’s death in early 1980.

“Illume (9–11)” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Say You Will’ (2003)

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If you were a fan of Stevie Nicks’ early aughts era, you might be disappointed to learn that she (and Fleetwood Mac in general) hasn’t performed the fan-favorite track “Illume” since it was released. In fact, I can’t find any evidence that this song ever made it to the band’s setlist.

I can see why Nicks doesn’t want to revisit this one. She wrote the song about the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City. The story goes that Nicks was supposed to perform two different concerts in New York. Those concerts were cancelled because of the attacks. She noted that “that whole period nearly drove me into a mental home,” and “Illume (9–11)” was her way of coping with it.

“Rocka Rolla” by Judas Priest from ‘Rocka Rolla’ (1974)

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Judas Priest helped invent heavy metal. And you can easily detect the early rumblings of the genre in their debut album, Rocka Rolla. Oddly enough, the title track never really sees much live concert love nowadays, past 2022, despite its significance on the album in question. In a way, that’s kind of a good thing. The original incarnation of the band, complete with frontman Al Atkins, is wildly different from the Judas Priest of today. I’m surprised they continued to perform music from their debut album for as long as they did.

(Photo by Bob King/Redferns)