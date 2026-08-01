4 Mixtape-Worthy Songs From 1984 That Hit Different When You’re in Love

Some songs are just better when you’re head over heels in love. Here are a few songs from 1984 that we would definitely put on our own mixtapes (if that were still a thing).

“Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

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This song is about sticking by your partner through good and bad times. Ironically though, “Time After Time” was partially inspired by relationship troubles Cyndi Lauper was going through with her then-boyfriend, David Wolff. This one appeared on her debut album, alongside tracks like “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Just Called To Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder

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This has to be one of the sweetest songs from this decade. “I Just Called To Say I Love You” was not only written, recorded, and produced by Wonder; it’s also still the icon’s best-selling single to date.

Apparently, Wonder imagined singing this one with The Beatles when he wrote it. He once said, as Songfacts shares, “…And I always imagined myself and The Beatles singing that. It was in 1980, I believe, or ’81 when John Lennon was killed, that I knew that the dream would never be fulfilled.”

“Heaven” by Bryan Adams

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“Heaven” was released by Bryan Adams first in 1983 as part of the soundtrack for the movie A Night In Heaven. Then it came out again in 1984 when Adams put out his Reckless album. When writing this one, Adams was primarily focused on making good music.

“I said, ‘Look, let’s just forget what the film’s about—let’s just write a good song’,” he told The New York Post. “So we wrote that song, submitted it, and it became part of that soundtrack, but the film didn’t do anything, and the soundtrack didn’t do anything. So I put it on ‘Reckless‘, and it was from that record that it became successful.”

“Hello” by Lionel Richie

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Lionel Richie put this song on his album Can’t Slow Down at the insistence of his then-wife, Brenda Harvey. The song ended up going No. 1 on three Billboard music charts. “Hello” is a confessional song in which the singer tells the listener how truly fond they are of them. Richie apparently thought this one was corny but started to love it after finishing the verse.

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