3 Chart-Topping Country Duets Between Real-Life Couples

Sometimes, even when a relationship is over, one’s chemistry with their former flame still manages to result in some really good music. And when two musicians are together for good, their love and chemistry really do translate into fantastic and authentic music. Let’s look at a few country duets performed by current or former couples that managed to hit the top of at least one chart!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Golden Ring” by Tammy Wynette and George Jones (1976)

Ah, Golden Ring. It was the album famously released after the former husband-and-wife musical couple, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, had divorced. Everybody wanted them to continue making music together, so that’s what they did; at their own detriment, no doubt. Either way, the album’s title track made it to No. 1 on the US Country charts. The song also peaked at No. 5 on the Canadian charts. The second single from that album, “Near You”, topped both charts. It was clear these two had at least some chemistry left for music, but both were not particularly happy about having to make a record together.

“It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (1997)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill remain one of the most well-known couples in country music. Married back in 1996, the pair have released quite a bit of music together and toured extensively with one another. One of their most well-known duets has to be the 1997 ballad “It’s Your Love”. The music video was steamy, the song itself is also really steamy, and it remains one of the most romantic country songs of the turn of the century. “It’s Your Love” peaked at No. 1 on the Canada Country Tracks chart, US Hot Country Songs chart, and US Top Country Singles Sales chart after it was released.

“If I Were A Carpenter” by June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash (1969)

This wouldn’t be a proper list of country duets by couples without mentioning the OG country couple, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. Surprisingly enough, not many of these two artists’ duets have reached the top of the charts. “If I Were A Carpenter” was one of the few that made it to No. 1. And it only topped the Canada Country Tracks chart. It was a bit of a crossover hit, though, peaking at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images