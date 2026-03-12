On This Day in 1991, Alan Jackson Turned a Decade of Marriage Into a Multi-Week No. 1 Single

On this day (March 12) in 1991, Alan Jackson was at No. 1 with “I’d Love You All Over Again,” the fifth and final single from his debut album, Here in the Real World. The song stayed at the top of the country chart for two consecutive weeks, giving the Georgia native the first of 26 chart-toppers.

Jackson released “I’d Love You All Over Again” on January 7. It debuted on the Hot Country Songs chart 12 days later. After a quick climb, it reached the top of the tally on March 9. His first No. 1 came after three consecutive near-misses.

The album’s lead single, “Blue Blooded Woman,” peaked at No. 45. He followed that with the title track, which reached No. 3 on the chart, illustrating his lightning-fast rise in popularity. Then, Jackson released “Wanted,” another No. 3 hit. Finally, the autobiographical “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” reached No. 2. George Strait’s “I’ve Come to Expect It from You” kept the song out of the top spot.

Alan Jackson’s Love Letter to His Wife Becomes a Major Hit

Alan Jackson married his high school sweetheart, Denise, in December 1979, long before he became one of the biggest stars in country music. She was there with him through the struggles leading up to his record deal.

In late 1989, Jackson was on the road promoting his debut album, Here in the Real World, which dropped in February 1990. According to Songfacts, he was in a Pine Bluff, Arkansas, hotel room on a rainy evening when he wrote what would become his first No. 1 single.

The song is from the perspective of a man who is looking back at his first decade of marriage. Moreover, it reads like a love letter to his wife, celebrating their ten years of matrimony. It is also an early example of how personal and vulnerable Jackson is willing to be with his songwriting.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic/Getty Images