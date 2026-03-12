Gavin Adcock Shouts Out Country Music Superstar for Early Career Support: “Hell of a Guy”

Luke Combs may be coming for Vince Gill’s title of “nicest guy in Nashville.” Always scouring social media for new talent, the “Fast Car” crooner, 36, makes sure to let up-and-coming artists know when he likes what he sees. That’s exactly what he did for Gavin Adcock, and the “Four Leaf Clover” singer, 27, hasn’t forgotten.

Gavin Adcock Says Luke Combs Praise “Meant the World”

Under an Instagram headline posted by CountryChord about Luke Combs hyping up new talent, Adcock revealed that the two-time Entertainer of the Year had once done the same for him.

“The one time I met Luke he complimented what I was doing and it meant the absolute world to me,” commented the Georgia-born artist. “Hell of a guy.”

Music wasn’t always part of Adcock’s plan. Initially, he played football as a nose tackle for Georgia Southern University, where he majored in management. Following a knee injury in 2021, the country-rocker pivoted to music. (He was squad in 2021 for reportedly violating team policy.)

Now, Adcock drops his fourth studio album, Country Never Dies, tomorrow (Friday, March 13). The record follows last year’s Top 5 Country Albums hit, Own Worst Enemy.

Why Luke Combs Is Always Watching

Gavin Adcock isn’t the only rising country star to get a thumbs-up from Luke Combs. He helped promote Kenny Whitmire’s “Over the Moon” and Thelma & James’ “Happy Ever After You”.

During a recent appearance on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer-songwriter reveals that he often lurks on social media, watching new artists and praising them when he likes what he sees.

“Sometimes I get stuff come across, and it’s got two to three hundred likes, and I’ll fire a comment under it, and I’m like ‘Hey man, you’re unbelievably talented,’ like you need to hear this and not that my opinion really matters,” Combs said.

His motive is simple. That kind of support would have made all the difference to him when he was starting out in Nashville.

“I can imagine if 10 years ago someone would’ve commented… you know if Eric Church would’ve commented on my video and said ‘Hey man, you’re super good.’ The confidence that would bring you or bring a kid, like, is that the difference between them going well, should I give up or not?” he said.

