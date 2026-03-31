3 Classic Rock Bands From the 2000s That Are Known by a Single Name

In the 21st century, who has the time? Things are moving, moving. Pace is the name of the game. Got to keep pushing, got to keep moving ahead. There is no time for explanation or elocution. Just get to the point. Be quick, be brief. We’ve already taken up too much time!

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, if that’s how you feel, then you’re not alone. The 21st century is quite the quagmire. And getting to the point is of the essence. In the music world, some bands have taken advantage of that. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands from the 2000s known by a single name.

Radiohead

If you ask rock fans of a certain age, many might tell you that the British-born band Radiohead is the greatest rock outfit of all time—or at least certainly of the 21st century. The group burst onto the scene in the 1990s with their 1993 debut, Pablo Honey. But ever since, Radiohead has been releasing acclaimed records, including Kid A in 2000, Hail To The Thief in 2003, and In Rainbows in 2007. That last album also includes a great live session from the band recorded in a basement, for those interested.

Audioslave

When the grunge band Soundgarden broke up in the late 1990s, fans of singer Chris Cornell were crushed. But then something magical happened. In 2001, Cornell linked up with the former band members of Rage Against The Machine and together they formed a new project, Audioslave. That heavy rock outfit released its self-titled debut LP in 2002 and followed it up with two more records before disbanding, Out Of Exile in 2005 and Revelations in 2006. Though Audioslave was shortlived, the band made a giant impact—their track “Like A Stone” boasts nearly 1.5 billion views on YouTube today alone.

Weezer

Weezer is another classic rock band that kicked things off in the 1990s but cemented their legacy in the 2000s. With five records out in the aughts, the buzzy group could dance between heavy rock and light-hearted humor in their catchy music. That versatility was one of the many reasons fans were drawn to the mononymic Weezer then and now.

Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage