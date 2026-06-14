3 One-Hit Wonders From 1976 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

When you dive back into the pop charts of the mid-1970s, you know one thing is going to be true. You’re going to find a slew of terrific, entertaining, and impactful songs. You’re going to find songs that have influenced generations in their wake. And here below, we wanted to dive into just that. We wanted to explore three tunes from back in the day that still shape how we think about music today. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1976 with melodies that still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy from ‘Jailbreak’ (1976)

This rock track from 1976 will never go out of style. For the rest of time, young men are going to feel the buzzing bravado this tune encapsulates so well—especially when they get together for some event. They will continue to hang out—for birthday parties, bachelor parties, and the like—and this song will invariably come onto the playlist. Whether it’s a cassette tape, CD, or streaming platform, this work from Thin Lizzy will always live on.

“Turn The Beat Around” by Vicki Sue Robinson from ‘Never Gonna Let You Go’ (1976)

Like the Thin Lizzy track above, there are some songs that just encapsulate a feeling so well that they’ll forever subsist through the ages. Indeed, “Turn The Beat Around” by Vicki Sue Robinson is yet another example. The chorus, with its swelling vibes, will always be applicable to some situation. That’s why you continue to hear it on television shows, in movies, and placed in advertisements. Some songwriters just nail it—and Robinson surely did with this offering.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry from ‘Wild Cherry’ (1976)

This song is great to listen to and wonderful to research. The backstory of this rock track is part of music history. Wild Cherry was playing a gig one night in a venue when one of the patrons asked (read: complained) if the band was going to play anything funky that night. Well, the request turned into a chorus, and the rest is history. If you ever want to put a smile on your face or on those of loved ones, fire up this track. It will never not be terrific!

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images