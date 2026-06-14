3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Still Give Us Chills Today

In the mood for some legendary rock songs from the 1970s that will give you chills? The following three memorable and somewhat heartwrenching songs will do the trick. Let’s take a look, shall we?

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“Love Reign O’er Me” by The Who from ‘Quadrophenia’ (1973)

This one is quite a thunderous storm of human emotion from start to finish. Roger Daltrey’s vocal performance on “Love Reign O’er Me” could easily be one of his very best. This progressive rock must-listen comes from the album Quadrophenia, one of the earliest and finest rock operas of the era. “Love Reign O’er Me” closes the record out gloriously. Originally, Townshend wrote the song as a tender, sweet love song. Daltrey was the one to take it into an intense drama, and it’s a good thing he did. “Love Reign O’er Me” remains one of the most beloved songs on Quadrophenia.

“Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd from ‘Wish You Were Here’ (1975)

“Wish You Were Here” is a Pink Floyd classic, one that is steeped in nostalgia and longing for old times and friendships that still hit so hard today. This ballad dropped in 1975 off the album of the same name, and it’s fondly remembered as an ode and tribute to former Pink Floyd member and legendary musician Syd Barrett. In fact, much of that album seemed to be a tribute to Barrett, who left the band several years prior while struggling with his mental health and drug use. “Wish You Were Here” takes on a more gut-wrenching energy in that context, and it remains one of Pink Floyd’s most beautiful songs.

“Don’t Give Up On Us” by David Soul from ‘David Soul’ (1976)

This is your standard 1970s soft rock song, but there’s something about David Soul’s nearly devastating vocal performance on this track that still gives me chills today. It’s crazy to think that Soul was mainly an actor; his vocal chops really were underrated. This entry on our list of 1970s rock songs that elicit chills dropped as a way to capitalize on Soul’s role in the television program Starsky And Hutch, but “Don’t Give Up On Us” sounds nothing like the kind of pop cash grab similar actors were doing at the time. It really stands on its own. Listeners loved it too, and the song was a No. 1 hit across the board.

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