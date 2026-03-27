3 Classic Rock Bands That Don’t Have a Single Original Member Left

Classic rock bands often rise fast, shine on the charts, and then burn out quickly. That’s how the rock and roll lifestyle (and the music industry) can be. However, some classic rock bands have managed to survive the test of time and are still together today. Though, these classic rock bands don’t have a single original member left in their lineup. Let’s take a look, shall we?

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Lynyrd Skynyrd

This Southern rock outfit is known for 70s classics like “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama”. The group was founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Garry Rossington, Allen Collins, Larry Junstrom, and Bob Burns. Following the 1977 plane crash tragedy and a few breakups over the years since then, the lineup of the band looks quite different today.

The current lineup includes Rockey Medlocke (joined 1971), Johnny Van Zant (1987), Carol Chase (1996), Michael Cartellone (1999), Mark Matejka (2006), Peter Keys (2009), Damon Johnson (2023), Stacy Michelle (2023), and Robbie Harrington (2025).

Yes

What would prog be without Yes? When one thinks of the rise of progressive rock, one often thinks of this outfit formed in 1968. You might think of songs like “Roundabout” and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart”. Yes has seen quite a few lineup changes over the years. But it was originally formed by Chris Squire, Jon Anderson, Tony Kaye, Peter Banks, Bill Bruford, and Tony O’Reilly. (Technically, the latter was only with the band for a short amount of time at its formation, and O’Reilly did not contribute to any of the band’s recorded works.)

Yes’ current lineup includes Steve Howe (joined 1970), Geoff Downes (1980), Billy Sherwood (1997), Jon Davison (2012), and Jay Schellen (2023).

Blood, Sweat And Tears

Jazz rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears has been around since 1967. They had only one brief break in the 1980s, but their original lineup didn’t make it past their first album. Interestingly enough, it was their second album, a self-titled effort from 1969, that catapulted the band to fame. You might remember them for songs like “And When I Die” and “Spinning Wheel”.

Blood, Sweat And Tears’ 1967 lineup included Al Kooper, Randy Brecker, Jerry Weiss, Fred Lipsius, Dick Halligan, Steve Katz, Jim Fielder, and Bobby Colomby. They make it to our list of classic rock bands without a single original member because of how different their lineup looks in 2026. Today, the band is made up of Glenn McClelland (joined 1987), Dylan Elise (2015), Ric Fierabracci (2016), Ozzie Melendez (2022, filled in at one point in 2018), Keith Paluso (2019), Brad Mason (2015), Adam Klipple (2019), Anibal Rojas (2024), Sam Ryan (2023), Ravi Best (2021), Nir Felder (2022), and Gabe Cummins (2024).

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