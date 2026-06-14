Did You Know Patsy Cline Scored Her First No. 1 Hit From a Hospital Bed?

The country music world was robbed of one of its most singular voices on March 5, 1963, when Patsy Cline died in a plane crash near Camden, Tennessee. Just 30 years old, Cline made her recording debut in 1955. Within the span of several years, she became one of the first country artists to also find success on the pop charts thanks to hits like “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “Crazy”. As brief as her time in the spotlight was, it was almost even shorter. On this day (June 14) in 1961, the singer nearly lost her life in a brutal car accident in Nashville.

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Beating the Odds

In June 1961, Patsy Cline’s mother, sister, and brother arrived in Nashville to see her new home. On June 14, she and her brother, Sam Hensley Jr., were shopping for material that their mother could use to make clothing.

On their way home, another vehicle struck theirs head on, hurling Cline into the car windshield. She sustained a broken wrist, dislocated hip, and a large cut across her forehead that barely missed her eyes.

Later, Cline’s friend, country singer Dottie West—who rushed to the scene after hearing about the accident on the radio—recalled picking glass from her hair.

When first responders arrived, Cline insisted they treat the other driver first. Tragically, two of the three passengers riding in the car that struck hers died after arriving at the hospital.

Unfortunately, things were touch-and-go for Cline as well, and doctors initially didn’t expect her to survive. However, she made it through surgery.

Upon waking up, she reportedly told her husband, Charlie Dick, “Jesus was here, Charlie… He took my hand and told me, ‘No, not now. I have other things for you to do.’”

Patsy Cline Didn’t Stay Away From the Stage for Long

Five months before the near-fatal accident, Patsy Cline released the song “I Fall to Pieces” as a single in January 1961. The song reached number one on the Hot Country Songs chart during her month-long recovery in the hospital.

Due to the circumstances, Cline couldn’t perform the song live for several months. However, she was determined that the accident wouldn’t derail her career.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1961 Patsy Cline Released Her Timeless Hit Single “I Fall to Pieces” Despite Her Reluctance to Record It]

Six weeks after the fact, Cline returned to the Grand Ole Opry stage, still on crutches.

“You’re wonderful,” she told the audience. “I’ll tell you one thing: the greatest gift, I think, that you folks coulda given me was the encouragement that you gave me. Right at the very time I needed you the most, you came through with the flying-est colors. And I just want to say you’ll just never know how happy you made this ol’ country gal.”

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images