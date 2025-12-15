3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s That Are Perfect for Singing Karaoke

Singing 1980s songs at a karaoke jam is like stepping into a portal into another world. It’s almost like adopting a new lifestyle. You’re taking on a whole new sound, strange personas, and a slice of life that is both singular and way off in the past. (Is anyone bringing the 80s back? Nope!)

Well, if you decide to take this job on, we wanted to help. We wanted to provide a list of three classic rock songs from the 1980s that are perfect for your next karaoke performance. They offer a chance to spread your vocal wings and soar, and a chance to relive the odd 80s all over again!

“Total Eclipse Of The Heart” by Bonnie Tyler from ‘Faster Than The Speed Of Night’ (1983)

This song is big, emotive, emotional, swelling, and soaring. It’s also something of a caricature of itself at this point. But that’s what makes it so much fun to sing at karaoke. Once a track garners several billion streams, it’s bound to have some unintentional comedy as part of its story. So, sing this one and pretend not to be the Most Passionate Person On Earth!

“Love Shack” by The B-52’s from ‘Cosmic Thing’ (1989)

This is one of the most fun songs of the 1980s and perhaps of the 20th century. Classic rock was flipped on its head when it came out of The B-52’s. It was made into a warm, cartoonish experience thanks to the joy and creativity from the Athens, Georgia-born band. Sing this song and watch the room light up with happiness.

“Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper from ‘She’s So Unusual’ (1984)

This might be the most nostalgic song of all time. No matter how old you are, it makes you think of when you were younger. It makes you think of the past, when you were vibrant and vulnerable. Oh, how the world would come to shape you. Oh, if you could only go back in time and fix a few things… sing this song at a karaoke bar and see everyone drift away into their memory banks.

Photo: Annie Leibovitz / Courtesy of Sony Music Archives / Shore Fire Media