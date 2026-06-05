Alan Jackson Has One Final Surprise for Fans Before He Says Goodbye

This summer will mark the end of the legacy, career, and era of Alan Jackson. After spending decades in the genre, the singer looked to enjoy a simpler life at home with his family. Having offered the genre hits like “Chattahoochee,” “Gone Country,” and “Pop a Top,” the singer received more than accolades. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Ready to take the stage for one last unforgettable show, it seems that Jackson’s concert will air on NBC.

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When announcing the Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale concert, fans couldn’t snag a ticket fast enough. Scheduled for June 27, the concert sold out during the presale event. Besides celebrating Jackson, the night will feature appearances by Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, and Keith Urban.

Combining generations of country music into a single night, Jackson’s Last Call is sure to be a historic night for not just the singer but the entire genre. Knowing that not every fan could take part in the celebration, the country legend struck a deal with NBC to bring One More for the Road to households all over the United States.

[RELATED: Watch a Pre-Fame Alan Jackson Perform a George Jones Classic in Front of His Future Producer]

When Can Fans Expect Alan Jackson’s Special On NBC

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Jackson wrote, “Exciting News! ‘Alan Jackson: The Last Show’ will air later this year on NBC and stream next day on Peacock. Celebrating the music, memories, and fans who have been part of the journey every step of the way!”

Nothing will beat being present during Jackson’s final time in the spotlight, but having the ability to watch the show over and over on Peacock was truly a special gift. And while a surprise to some, one fan commented, “I knew they would air this since Alan is the Greatest Country singer ever.”

With fans pressing NBC for more information about the broadcast, most were thrilled to get the opportunity to be part of history. “Does this mean streaming on Peacock the day after this concert or the day after NBC airs it? I’m so so grateful for this decision. This is definitely a concert to be aired for all to see. I will bawl through all of it.”

As for when fans can expect Alan Jackson: The Last Show – neither the singer nor the network revealed a specific date. Maybe not the news fans wanted to hear, but there was a silver lining – Jackson’s caption read, “later this year.”

Already halfway through the year, fans likely won’t have to wait long before NBC announces an official premiere date.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)