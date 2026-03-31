3 Classic Rock Songs From the 2000s That Are More Like Poetry

Rock music evolves. Through the years, over decades, the sound changes and becomes new again over and over. But no matter how much the stuff adapts over time, good lyrics will always be prized by ardent fans. And it’s that reality we wanted to highlight here below.

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While rock began in the first half of the 20th century, by the 2000s, there were many amazing artists still churning out the stuff. And many of those songs had lyrics you could memorize and even learn from. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 2000s that are more like poetry.

“Yellow” by Coldplay from ‘Parachutes’ (2000)

This is the song that introduced the British-born band Coldplay to the world. From a lyrical perspective, it shines. It hinges on a single word, a single term. That’s talented construction and composition. Building a track around the color yellow was exactly what Chris Martin and company needed. As a result, the single and the band quickly became well known by millions around the world. That’s the power of a good, heartfelt verbal message.

“Grey Street” by Dave Matthews Band from ‘Busted Stuff’ (2002)

Did someone mention colors? Well, this song from the prolific Dave Matthews Band also hinges on the idea of a color palette. And for the same reasons noted above, this track reads like a poem more than a piece of sonic entertainment. Using a 12-string guitar, Matthews sings about the drab blossoming into a bouquet of hues. He uses the metaphor to highlight the difference between living your life and living someone else’s. These are the poetic songs we need to help open our eyes and improve our living situations.

“We’re Going To Be Friends” by The White Stripes from ‘White Blood Cells’ (2002)

This song is the sweetest poem. The fact that it’s set to music is almost irrelevant. The acoustic guitar plucked underneath isn’t even necessary (though it is lovely). Here, Jack White sings about an adorable friendship, the kind between two young kids who aren’t poisoned by the world quite yet. White does a beautiful job illustrating that feeling with vivid, simple detail. Just like a poet.

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