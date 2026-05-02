4 Times a One-Hit Wonder From the 1970s Was Actually a Perfect Song

Many a one-hit wonder in the 1970s could be seen as perfect by diehard fans. I certainly think there are perfect elements to the following four solitary hits, each of which remains unique, catchy, and beautifully written decades later. Let’s take a walk through music history and bask in their glory, shall we?

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“The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” by Vicki Lawrence (1972)

Is there a Southern Gothic tale, a 70s country pop tune more iconic than “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” by Vicki Lawrence? Tons of non-country fans know this song and its narrative-driven lyrics by heart. Lawrence’s delivery makes it all the more enthralling from start to finish.

Lawrence’s music career was somewhat short-lived, as she decided to focus on acting over music not long after “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” became a hit. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains her only Top 40 song on the chart.

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas (1974)

Carl Douglas figured out how to blend disco, incredibly catchy melodies, and the then-growing love of martial arts movies among the youths into one ultra-memorable song. “Kung Fu Fighting” is still totally iconic today. Even those who weren’t alive in 1974 know this song by heart. Sadly, Douglas never had another No. 1 smash hit across the international charts quite like “Kung Fu Fighting”.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy (1976)

Thin Lizzy definitely wouldn’t be considered one-hit wonders in the UK or Ireland. But somehow, they only had one big breakthrough hit in the US. The hit was “The Boys Are Back In Town”, an unbelievably catchy hard rock classic. The track peaked at No. 12 in the US and would be the band’s only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart.

“Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton (1974)

We’ve gotten a few whistle-note soprano singers through the years who have entered the pop space, from Ariana Grande to Mariah Carey. But no one did it quite like Minnie Riperton did in the 1970s. The vocal tricks she does on “Lovin’ You” should be applauded. Especially because they don’t overshadow how sweet and pleasant the song is. If there’s a 1970s one-hit wonder out there who deserves to be called “perfect,” it’s her. Sadly, this song would be her only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100. Riperton would pass away just a few years later in 1979 from breast cancer.

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