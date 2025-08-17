3 Classic Rock Songs From the 60s That Make You Feel Nostalgic

While the 1970s get a lot of the praise and adoration when it comes to classic rock, the decade wouldn’t be anything without the 1960s. That’s when rock music really began to take shape. Where would bands like Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin be without The Beatles and the Rolling Stones? So, when we look back on the 60s, it’s no wonder we get a little musically wistful.

Videos by American Songwriter

And that’s the point of this exercise, too. We wanted to dive into three classic rock songs from the 1960s that make us remember the best of it, that make us think back positively on an era that shaped so much of the future that would follow. Indeed, these are three 60s classic rock songs that make you feel nostalgic.

“Blowin’ In The Wind” by Bob Dylan from ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ (1963)

As the 1960s were unfolding, there was a feeling of so much hope amongst so much change. Maybe the world could be different. Could be better. And in many ways, songwriter and performer Bob Dylan represented this hopeful change. His poetic music lifted spirits and opened minds. And perhaps the song that affected the most people was his seminal folk ballad, “Blowin’ in the Wind”. It’s a favorite of fans today for its simple but eternal message. Thinking about it now makes you recall the 60s in bloom.

“Time Is On My Side” by The Rolling Stones from ‘The Rolling Stones No. 2’ (1965)

A cover of a 1963 song originally by jazz artist Kai Winding, the British-born rockers the Rolling Stones released their own rendition two years later. When thinking about the past, considering a song about time and it erroneously being on your side is funny. But sometimes you have to hit the nail on the head or the metaphor on the nose to be truly remembered. The Rolling Stones are one of the most memorable bands of all time, and it’s thanks to nostalgic songs like this one that they are so high up the list.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles (Single, 1968)

There was just something about Paul McCartney’s voice. It’s representative of a far-off place from another time. It’s lovely and provides melodies that we ride like waves. But there is something so brilliantly forlorn about it, too. And this beloved Beatle leaned on those qualities for his seminal single, “Hey Jude”. Inspired by bandmate John Lennon’s son, the tune is the soundtrack to one generation passing wisdom down to another. It’s forever useful and forever affecting.

Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images