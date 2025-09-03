3 Classic Rock Songs From the 70s Your Dad Would Love

There’s no getting around it. Dads love classic rock. It’s in their bones, crawling around in their sinews. There is something about the rev of the guitar, the rumble of the rhythms, the tire screech of the vocals—the whole thing can feel like witnessing an Indy 500 race. And if those muscular songs are from the 1970s? Fughetaboutit!

But which 70s classic rock songs does Dad love most? Well, we feel pretty secure in saying that Dad would like these three here. Indeed, below we wanted to present three 70s classic rock songs we think your dad would love. Three that would be at the top of his list for any occasion.

“Rock And Roll” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1972)

A song about rock that rocks and will let everyone know you rock to rock. But even though this tune is a bit on the nose, Led Zeppelin pulls it off because they are the Platonic Ideal of a classic rock band. They are the brash and braggadocios, chest out, big hair group that makes you feel like you too belong on the great mountain with all the other gods. That’s the power of music. It can build you up and keep you feeling great. Led Zeppelin was excellent at that.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who from ‘Who’s Next’ (1971)

This song is mesmerizing. It opens with the sonic equivalent of one of those spirals that people spin in order to hypnotize you. These strange keyboards in the introduction get into your brain and put you in a place that’s ready for supreme musicianship. Giant guitars and leaping vocals wash over you, envelope you, and have you rise into the sky. The Who infuses you with energy. It’s their superpower, and perhaps no more is that felt than with “Baba O’Riley”.

“Highway To Hell” by AC/DC from ‘Highway To Hell’ (1979)

Speaking of infusing you with energy… the Australian-born classic rock band AC/DC might as well be one of those mad scientists, and their audience is all laid out on those big tables. Then the band’s music comes in like a billion lightning bolts and shoots electricity into everyone on the tables. Suddenly, millions of monsters rise all at the behest of AC/DC. What a science experiment! Someone put in a novel. It will be Dad’s new favorite book!

