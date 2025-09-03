3 Country Music Songs of 1979 That Sound Even Better Today

The 1970s were a great time for country music. The early part of the decade saw some of the biggest names in the genre finding their footing and taking control of their careers. With the mid-‘70s came the rise of Outlaw Country and the artists who made it a sensation. By the end of the decade, things were beginning to change, with some artists already moving toward the sound that would exemplify the genre in the 1980s. At the same time, 1979 saw the release of some of the most iconic hit songs in country history.

All of the songs listed below were released and topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1979. They are also just as good–if not better–today than they were 46 years ago.

“Amanda” by Waylon Jennings

Bob McDill wrote “Amanda,” and Don Williams recorded the original rendition in 1973. Waylon Jennings recorded it the next year for his album The Ramblin’ Man. However, he didn’t release it as a single at the time. Years later, Jennings re-tooled the song with new overdubs and included it on his 1979 greatest hits compilation. He released it as a single in April 1979, and it spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The song fits perfectly beside “Good-Hearted Woman” in that it sees Jennings singing about being in love with a woman that he believes is too good for him. While he was a versatile artist, Jennings was arguably at his best when he was singing from the heart.

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by the Charlie Daniels Band

The Charlie Daniels Band released what may be the most recognizable country song in history in May 1979. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart for the last week of August. The song also peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100, giving CDB their biggest crossover hit.

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” only spent a week at No. 1, but it still hasn’t faded from the memories of generations of Americans. One doesn’t need to be a fan of country music to know the story of Johnny and his bet with the Devil. Many of the other No. 1 country songs from 1979 have been forgotten, but this one lives on.

“You’re the Only One” by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton found consistent chart success in the 1970s. She landed her first solo No. 1 single with “Joshua” in 1970. When “You’re the Only One” topped the Hot Country Songs chart in 1979, it made her 10th for the decade.

“You’re the Only One” is a great example of how Parton found crossover success throughout the 1970s. The song shows her polished but emotive vocals over a nearly seamless blend of country and pop that typified her sound at the time.

