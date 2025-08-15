3 Classic Rock Songs Meant for Rowdy Weekend Celebrations

We can lie to ourselves and say that we can have fun on a weekday, but deep down, we all know that’s just incorrect. The best and really only times to cut loose come on the weekend when work is not calling, and the drudgery of traffic and everything else during the workweek melts away. But what to listen to on those days? Good question!

We wanted to highlight three songs here that get to the heart of that query. Three classic rock songs, to be exact, that are perfect for the end of the week, when responsibility flies out the window and fun becomes the primary objective. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs meant for epic weekend celebrations.

“Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” by Elton John from ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (1973)

While we don’t condone fighting, if a little fracas breaks out in your apartment or at your favorite watering hole, we won’t tell anyone. We’ll just assume you put on this fabulous Elton John song and got inspired to throw some happy hands on the weekend. Hey, what are bars for if not for a little brawl to blow off some steam? But faux violence aside, this tune from Sir Elton’s 1973 LP, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, is a song perfect for some weekend hijinks.

“Drive-In Saturday” by David Bowie from ‘Aladdin Sane’ (1973)

When David Bowie comes on the stereo, all bets are off. Who knows what he might inspire? A party, a fashion show runway walk off, a few hours of dancing—everything is on the table. So, press play on this song from the British-born artist’s 1973 LP, Alladin Sane, and let it wash over you. The single, after all, is about remembering how to be human. It’s told from the perspective of someone in the future who has forgotten how to, well, be human. So, if that sounds familiar, put this track on and relearn how to love again!

“Working For The Weekend” by Loverboy from ‘Get Lucky’ (1981)

This song is self-evident. It’s also very true. Here we are, Monday through Friday, typing away at our desks, riding public transportation, getting our hands dirty and mud under our fingernails. Why? So that we can have a two-day respite at the end of the week to cut loose, sleep late, and eat whatever we want! The band Loverboy knew it, and that’s why they released this 1981 classic on their LP, Get Lucky. We are working for the weekend. So, enjoy it when it comes with some great tunes!

