3 One-Hit Wonders That Completely Changed After a Band Member Left

Success is precarious. Anyone who’s written a hit song will tell you—it can be nearly impossible to repeat the act. Who knows when or how inspiration will strike? Who can predict when the right words or melodies or rhythms will spring to mind?

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three groups that wrote songs that impacted culture. These are three bands that saw their work rise up the charts. And yet, they couldn’t keep the group together. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that completely changed after a member left.

Kajagoogoo

Even though Kajagoogoo saw its biggest success in 1983 with the release of its hit song, “Too Shy”, the good times didn’t last very long. Shortly after their breakthrough, lead singer Christopher Hamill (aka Limahl) was fired. In subsequent interviews, the vocalist said, “I’ve been betrayed!” and “I was sacked for making them a success.” In the wake of this decision, bassist Nick Beggs took over as the lead singer, and Kajagoogoo soldiered on. But they never quite found the success they had with “Too Shy”. It was over almost before it got started.

Dead Or Alive

Dead Or Alive’s biggest hit came in the mid-1980s with their 1984 track, “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)”. But that high mark couldn’t keep the group together for long. Formed in Liverpool, England, the group didn’t quite have the extended success that some from the area experienced. Throughout the years, various band members came and went. But the one mainstay was singer Pete Burns. By 1988, the group had been whittled down to just two members: Burns and drummer Steve Coy. From there, the project continued to push forward with new members until its eventual breakup in 2016.

Blind Melon

In the mid-1990s, few bands had as bright a future as Blind Melon. Thanks to their catchy single, “No Rain”, the group could have had a multi-decade-long career. Sadly, though, frontman Shannon Hoon passed away on October 21, 1995, after a drug overdose. He was just 28 years old. After that, nothing about Blind Melon was ever the same. Unlike the groups above, the band never replaced Hoon. And while Blind Melon released a new album in 2008 with a new singer (Travis Warren) after a long hiatus, they could never recapture what they had.

Photo by Mike Prior/Getty Images