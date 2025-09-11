3 Classic Rock Songs That Make Moving Into Fall Easier

Transitions are hard. It feels like we just got used to being in summer—indeed, why is the warm, sunny season so short? Well, that means it’s time to switch into the next season. Leaves changing colors, leaves falling, the air getting cooler. It’s a whole thing. But below, we wanted to share three classic rock songs that might make the change a little easier.

The right music can make any situation more palatable and easier to handle. That’s especially true when it comes to classic rock music. Its buzzy sounds and smirking bravado is enough to help take the edge off any difficult moment—even when leaving summer for fall! These are three classic rock songs that make moving into fall easier.

“Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty from ‘Full Moon Fever’ (1989)

When fall arrives, you just have to embrace it. There is no changing the calendar, the weather, or anything else like that. So, what’s best is just to listen to the iconic songwriter and performer, Tom Petty, and just take the leap for yourself. Free fall into the new era of your life. Thankfully, Petty makes that leap easier by having such a great voice. This catchy song will have you enjoying the new brisk season. Free fallin’, indeed!

“Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis from ‘Blue Hawaii’ (1961)

Fall—the word is everywhere. Especially when it comes to the ideas of love. And in 1961, the King, Elvis Presley, summed it all up in this terrific, timeless track. Sometimes embracing the new season of fall means embracing falling in love. Maybe it’s time to remember how much you love your spouse and re-fall in love. Or if you’re single, maybe it means taking a chance on love. It’s fall, so fall in love one more time!

“A Hard Rain’s A‐Gonna Fall” by Bob Dylan from ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ (1963)

While people can free fall and while they can fall in love, there are other things out there in the world that fall, too, including rain. In this poetic offering from the Bard, he uses the falling rain as a metaphor. Change is in the air (you can smell it, especially when summer turns to fall), and it’s best to accept it. Don’t fight it, or else you’ll be lost to history and time. It’s a good metaphor for the changing seasons, too. So, enjoy fall, everyone! Even if that means a little precipitation.

