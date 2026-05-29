3 Rock Songs From 1985 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

If you were young or even a kid in the 1980s, you probably remember the following three rock songs from 1985. That was a fine year for rock tunes, new wave, synth-rock, and the like. And these three tunes were so memorable, I bet you know every word to them. Sing along, if you’d like.

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“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears from ‘Songs From The Big Chair’

With poignant lyrics and a dance-rock, new wave sound that’s unmistakable, it’s no surprise that “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears was such a big hit back in 1985. This classic with a synth-pop spin was a No. 1 hit in the US, Canada, and New Zealand. It also made it all the way to No. 2 in the band’s native UK, Ireland, Australia, and numerous other countries. The music video for “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” is also just as memorable as the song, considering how much attention it got on MTV back in the day.

“Money For Nothing” by Dire Straits from ‘Brothers In Arms’

Dire Straits had a good time in the mid-1980s, and one of their most noteworthy hits was “Money For Nothing”. This single from Brothers In Arms actually features a guest vocal from none other than The Police’s frontman, Sting. He sings that instantly recognizable introduction. He also sings that backing chorus that every 80s kid alive remembers: “I want my MTV!”

This tune was a Top 40 hit across the board. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 in the UK.

“We Built This City” by Starship from ‘Knee Deep In The Hoopla’

This one’s a little polarizing. This entry on our list of rock songs from 1985 is either beloved by 80s kids or absolutely hated by them. Either way, listeners back in 1985 certainly loved it. This dance-rock classic was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 and several other charts at the time. Whether you think “We Built This City” is heavy on the cheese or a great example of what synth-rock was like at the time, you just can’t deny that it was a hefty success when it dropped.

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