3 Country Hits From 1963 That Are Aging Like Fine Wine

When a country song is good, it doesn’t matter when it was released. In fact, some sound better as time goes by. These three country songs all came out in 1963, but sound even better today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“8X10” by Bill Anderson

On Bill Anderson‘s sophomore album, Bill Anderson Sings, “8X10” is written by Anderson and Walter Haynes. It is his second and final song to become a Top 20 on the Adult Contemporary chart. “8X10” tells the story of a relationship that has ended. The only memory that remains is inside a picture frame.

The sad song says, “Because you were mine at least until someone else came along / And took you off, out of my sight. It’s a good thing that you did leave me your picture to hold / Because now I can cry on your shoulder every night / Eight by ten eight by ten / My lonely world is only eight by ten.”

“Six Days On The Road” by Dave Dudley

On Dave Dudley’s freshman Dave Dudley Sings Six Days On The Road is the titular track. “Six Days On The Road” is written by Earl Green and Carl Montgomery. The song is in many ways a truck driver’s anthem.

“Six Days On The Road” says, “Well, it seems like a month since I kissed my baby goodbye / I could have a lotta women, but I’m a-not a-like a-some of the guys / I could find one to hold me tight / But I could never make believe it’s all right / Six days on the road and I’m a-gonna make it home tonight.”

“Six Days On The Road” is considered one of the most covered songs in country music. In 1997, Sawyer Brown had a Top 20 hit with “Six Days On The Road”. Other artists who have recorded “Six Days On The Road” include Charley Pride, Ferlin Husky, and Steve Earle, among others.

“I’m Saving My Love” by Skeeter Davis

Skeeter Davis released one single in 1963, and it’s “I’m Saving My Love”. On her fourth studio album, Cloudy With A Chance Of Tears, Alex Zanetis is the sole writer of the Top 10 single.

One of her many crossover hits, “I’m Saving My Love” is a song of regret that a relationship didn’t turn out the way one wanted. It says, “I’m saving my love for someone who loves me / For someone who loves me the way I loved you / I’m saving my lips for someone to kiss me / For someone to kiss me the way I kissed you.”

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