3 Country Legends Who Are Shockingly Not Opry Members

There is no bigger honor in country music than an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. This legendary institution has propped up generations of talented artists in Nashville and beyond. An invitation to the Opry is many country artists’ “I made it” moment. Then, some iconic artists have never been tapped for membership. Shockingly, the three artists below have never been inducted into the Opry.

Brooks & Dunn

Given their decades-long success, it’s shocking that Brooks & Dunn haven’t been invited to be Opry members. They have won almost every other country accolade, but have failed to clinch this title.

This fact is made even more shocking given the number of times the duo has performed on the Opry stage. They debuted on March 27, 1992, and have since been asked back countless times. You’d think one of their peers would’ve tapped them by now, but for the moment, Brooks & Dunn have not been brought into the Opry fold. It feels like only a matter of time before the pair gets that coveted invite.

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton has been nominated for Entertainer of the Year a whopping nine times. Clearly, he is a beloved country act who has no trouble exciting an audience, and yet, all his talent hasn’t translated into an Opry invite as of yet.

Stapleton is a living legend at this point. Though relatively speaking, he’s a newer act compared to many Opry members, his success has been transformative in country music. If we had the power to nominate someone for the Opry, Stapleton would be on our shortlist. Hopefully, one of his peers who has already been inducted gets that idea sooner rather than later.

Faith Hill

Speaking of living legends, Faith Hill is another country icon that has not yet been invited to join the Opry. She, like the other two entries on this list, has performed at the Opry many times, but never in an official capacity as a member.

Becoming an Opry member requires much more than just chart success or iconography. Members must perform a certain amount each year, alongside other requirements that befit the Opry legacy. It doesn’t fit into every artist’s schedule, keeping them out of the circle, like Faith.

