Megan Moroney Praises the Rise of Women in Country Music, Says “We’re on Top of the Mountain”

Megan Moroney is having a great 2026. Not only did she release her newest album, Cloud 9, in February, but it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums charts. Thrilled over the reception Cloud 9 received, the country singer prepared to hit the road with the Cloud 9 Tour. Expected to kick off in May, Moroney recently discussed the current state of country music and how women were leading the way.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking a glance at country music, singers like Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, and Moroney are leading the way. Just last year, Wilson landed No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart thanks to “Somewhere Over Laredo.” She was also nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards, further cementing her place among the women currently shaping the genre.

With Wilson, Langley, and Moroney dominating charts and conversations across country music, Moroney believes it’s clear that female artists are standing firmly at the top of the mountain right now. “I feel like right now, we’re on top of the mountain, personally. With artists like Lainey and Ella, us three were the most nominated at the CMA Awards, so not to say that it’s in a perfect state, certainly we could always use some more women.”

[RELATED: Police Stop Armed Trespasser Before Megan Moroney Show in Georgia]

Megan Moroney Promises Women Are “Leading The Pack”

Appearing on the And The Writer Is podcast, Moroney saw the shift in country music going far beyond herself. “I think to have women leading the pack and putting out such great music that fans just love, it’s like, something has changed, clearly. It’s not like great music wasn’t being put out, but for whatever reason, it’s being more mainstream and recognized, which is great, I think.”

While Moroney shared her excitement about Cloud 9, she knew that her success opened the doors for other female artists looking to add their voice to the rich history of country music. “I think that the more successful we can be, the more it opens up lanes for other women.”

As more female artists find success on the charts, Moroney believes the industry is finally beginning to recognize the impact women have always had on the genre. And for her, every chart-topping song and sold-out show is another chance to prove that women belong at the forefront of country music.

(Photo by Chad Salvador/Billboard via Getty Images)