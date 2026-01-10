3 Country Songs From 1978 That Were Too Honest for Their Time

Country songs are often known for their honesty and vulnerability. However, some country songs from back in the day (1978, to be exact) were maybe a bit too honest for their era. And they’re still amazing songs to this very day. Let’s look at just a few country songs from 1978 that were too real for the time they were released, but became hits anyway!

“I’ve Always Been Crazy” by Waylon Jennings

Waylon Jennings has a tendency to make it to lists like these. That’s not particularly surprising. His brand of outlaw country music was pretty “out there” compared to the proper, clean-cut image one typically associated with a Nashville country tune. “I’ve Always Been Crazy” is one tune that definitely deserves a spot on this list. This song reflects a life lived on the edge, personal struggles, and shameless authenticity. It was a bit too real for the polished mainstream. And yet, this song went all the way to the top of the US and Canadian country charts in 1978.

“Two More Bottles Of Wine” by Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris’ “Two More Bottles Of Wine” is quite a gentle and tame piece compared to Jennings’ “I’ve Always Been Crazy”. Still, it’s worthy of a spot on this list all the same. When this song was released, country music typically followed a formula of love songs. This song, alternatively, follows the story of a person at rock bottom. They struggle through loss and push themselves to survive adversity. There’s no romantic idealism to be found here.

Written and originally recorded by Delbert McClinton, “Two More Bottles Of Wine” ended up being a big hit for Emmylou Harris and topped the country charts upon its release.

“It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has dished out a few somewhat controversial tunes through the years. But “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” is one of the few that Parton admitted was sexually suggestive. Like the rest of the songs on our list of honest country songs from 1978, “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” topped the country charts. But its lyrics about longing, loneliness, and human desire were maybe a bit too raunchy for conservative listeners of the time.

