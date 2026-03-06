3 Country Songs From the 1960s That Sparked Radio Controversies

The 1960s was quite a time for music to be stirring the pot, particularly in the folk and rock genres, and country music was no different. Let’s look at a few controversial country music classics from the 1960s that caused quite a stir on the radio. A few of these might even surprise you.

“The Ballad Of Ira Hayes” by Johnny Cash (1964)

Johnny Cash was no stranger to protest songs and unconventional country tunes alike. With “The Ballad Of Ira Hayes”, though, he caused a bit of a controversy on country music radio. The single, originally written by folk singer Peter La Farge, tells the tale of two subjects. One is the Pima people of Arizona, whose complex irrigation system from the Gila River is usurped and destroyed by US colonizers. The other subject is a Pima Native American man, one of the six Marines who raised the US flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima during the Second World War. The song calls attention to the fact that Hayes received little in the way of support or respect after his sacrifices for his country.

Naturally, some radio stations at the time were uncomfortable with the song and did not air it. That didn’t stop it from becoming a No. 3 hit on the Country Singles chart.

“Skip A Rope” by Henson Cargill (1967)

How about a bit of a deep cut? This country tune was written by Jack Moran and Glenn Douglas Tubb and performed by Henson Cargill in 1967. A short and sweet number, this particularly poignant country tune starts by breaking the fourth wall, imploring listeners to have their children listen to it and to watch their reactions. The song touches on a number of controversial things, from domestic abuse to racism. In the end, Cargill notes that whatever one’s child might have said during the song is the direct result of how they were raised, a responsibility solely on the backs of parents. Some country stations avoided playing the song, but in the end, it became a No. 1 hit on the US and Canadian country charts, as well as a crossover hit on the Hot 100 at No. 25.

“Harper Valley PTA” by Jeannie C. Riley (1968)

I know what you’re thinking. How could this upbeat country pop tune be controversial? This song is all about calling out hypocrisy and not judging one another. However, “Harper Valley PTA” by Jeannie C. Riley did stir up some controversy… in Norway, of all places. The story goes that the translated Norwegian version of this song charted quite well in Norway but faced heavy controversy over its lyrics for discussing gendered double standards in Christian circles. The Norwegian Parliament even debated whether or not this song should be allowed on the radio. Some stations avoided it in the end.

