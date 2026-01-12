3 Country Songs From the 2000s That Are Tailor-Made for Karaoke Night

Modern country music gets a bad reputation. Sure, there have been some overly slick, even corny country songs released in the 2000s. But that can be said about any music style in any decade. Indeed, if you examine the country offerings from the 2000s, you’ll likely be pleasantly surprised.

That’s just what we wanted to do here below. We wanted to dive into three country songs from the 2000s that are not only good but also make for excellent party playlists. Yes, these are three country tunes from the 2000s that are seemingly tailor-made for your next karaoke jam.

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” by Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett from ‘Greatest Hits Volume II’ (2003)

You know what karaoke singers and audience members love? Drinking! So, any country song that you pull up to perform on karaoke night that has a nod to sipping on suds or some other cocktail is a good choice. You’ll make a lot of friends singing about the idea that it’s now the official drinking hour. Pull up a stool, grab a beer and a shot, and sing along to Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett’s party tune.

“Wagon Wheel” by Old Crow Medicine Show from ‘O.C.M.S.’ (2004)

This song from Old Crow Medicine Show (and Bob Dylan) was one of the biggest tracks of the entire 2000s. It sounds both modern and nostalgic. And that was what drew so many millions of people into its down-home lyrics and string band feel. Indeed, how many mixtapes did this track land on in the 2000s? Whatever the number, it’s that familiarity that makes it a great karaoke track to sing now!

“Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood from ‘Some Hearts’ (2006)

Revenge music is the best. Songs about taking control of your life are, too. And this tune from Carrie Underwood takes on both ideas. Here, she sings about owning her life. About showing her man what he’ll miss if he cheats on her (again). Relationships are tough. But this offering shows you how to navigate a bad one and have a little fun at the same time. Sing on, Carrie!

