3 Country Songs That Will Make You Miss Old Friends

It’s true, you really can’t make old friends. A lot of nostalgia is us looking back on the people we once shared our lives with, but no longer do. Nothing hits quite like missing someone who was once at the center of your universe. The three country songs below all capture this sentiment. If you’re looking for an excuse to miss old friends, check out these three country classics below.

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‘You Can’t Make Old Friends” — Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

This song is the epitome of this idea. These two old friends sing about their enduring relationship, prompting all of us to think of similar figures in our own lives. “When somebody knocks at the door

Someone new walks in / I will smile and shake their hands / But you can’t make old friends,” the lyrics read.

No country song better captures the sense of nostalgia we get when we look back on the people who shaped our lives better than this one. This frequent duet pair has authority on this message, driving the idea in the lyrics home.

“My Old Friend” — Tim McGraw

“My old friend, this song’s for you / ‘Cause a few simple verses was the least that I could do / To tell the world that you were here / ‘Cause the love and the laughter / Will live on long after,” the lyrics to Tim McGraw’s “My Old Friend” read. Written about an old friend who’s no longer in his life, this McGraw song is an instant tear-jerker. The listener can’t help but feel tenderly about the figures in their own lives that this song brings to mind.

The line “All of the sadness and the tears / We’ll meet again / My old friend…goodbye,” is the final straw before all the waterworks come on. You’d struggle to keep a dry eye while reminiscing with McGraw on this track.

“Friends We Won’t Forget” — Lee Brice

Lee Brice’s “Friends We Won’t Forget” is more rousing than it is heartbreaking, but the underlying sense of nostalgia in the lyrics can spark some emotion. “Well, I remember Friday nights / We were full of bull and natural light / Rock stars under the parking lot lights,” the lyrics read as Brice remembers the good times with his old friends.

This is one of those country songs that plays into convention, allowing the audience to easily relate to it. How many country fans have lived a similar experience to the one Brice sings about here? I’d venture to guess a lot more than not.

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