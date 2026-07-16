3 Obscure Songs From 1983 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows Today

The early 1980s became a unique mixture of sounds, from rock to electronic to softer, more melodic sounds. Among the many hits in the 1980s are these three songs. All out in 1983, they might seem obscure, but every 80s kid likely still knows them word for word today.

“Solitaire” by Laura Branigan

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“Solitaire” is on Laura Branigan’s sophomore album, appropriately called Branigan 2. Diane Warren and Martine Clémenceau are the song’s two writers.

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A Top 10 single, “Solitaire” says, “Once the cards were held by you / Now there’s nothin’ you can do / All those nights you sit alone, staring at the telephone / Wondering if I’m ever comin’ home / Solitaire, see what it’s like now / Solitaire, to cry all night now / Solitaire, see how it feels to bear.”

“Solitaire” follows “Gloria”, one of the biggest hits of Branigan’s career. Before Branigan released “Solitaire”, it was first released as a French single by Clémenceau.

“It’s A Mistake” by Men At Work

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“It’s A Mistake” is on Men at Work’s sophomore Cargo record. Written by lead singer Colin Hay, “It’s A Mistake” became a Top 10 single. Although it didn’t do as well as songs like “Who Can It Be Now” and “Down Under”, “It’s A Mistake” remains a fan favorite.

“It’s A Mistake” says, “Don’t try to say you’re sorry / Don’t say he drew his gun / They’ve gone and grabbed old Ronnie / He’s not the only one. Saying it’s a mistake / It’s a mistake / It’s a mistake / It’s a mistake.”

The song was inspired by the Cold War. In the lyrics, Ronnie references Ronald Reagan, who was President of the United States at the time.

“Gold” by Spandau Ballet

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“Gold” by Spandau Ballet follows “True”, the group’s biggest hit. Although “Gold” isn’t nearly as much of a success story as “True”, it did become a Top 30 single.

On True, Spandau Ballet’s third studio album, “Gold” was written by band member Gary Kemp. The song says, “Gold / Always believe in your soul / You’ve got the power to know / You’re indestructible / Always believe in, ’cause you are / Gold / Glad that you’re bound to return / There’s something I could have learned / You’re indestructible / Always believe in.”

Interestingly, although they had other hits, “Gold” is Spandau Ballet’s final Top 30 in the United States. The group did better in their native England, where they had the most success.

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