4 Massive Country Hits From the Late 70s That Have Sadly Been Forgotten

The late 1970s saw some of country music’s biggest hits. Songs like “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers and “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by Charlie Daniels all came out in the late 1970s and remain classics today. But not all of the hits from that era are still remembered. These are four of the best country songs from the late 1970s, which are still worth listening to today, even though most people have forgotten about them.

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“It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” by Dolly Parton

On Dolly Parton’s iconic Here You Come Again album is “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right”. A two-week No. 1 single, “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” is written by Parton, one of only four tracks she wrote for Here You Come Again.

Country music fans may not remember “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right”. But they likely remember the title track, which is her first single from the record. It became her first crossover hit.

“Let My Love Be Your Pillow” by Ronnie Milsap

In the late 70s, Ronnie Milsap had hit after hit, including “It Was Almost Like A Song” and “What A Difference You’ve Made In My Life”. So it’s understandable that his “Let My Love Be Your Pillow” is not remembered as much as some of his other hits, even though it is one of his many No. 1 hits.

The only single from his Ronnie Milsap Live album, the song is written by John Schweers. The live project also includes Milsap’s cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women”.

“Come With Me” by Waylon Jennings

A two-week No. 1 hit, “Come With Me” was released by Waylon Jennings in 1979. Written by Chuck Howard, the song appears on Jennings’s What Goes Around Comes Around record.

“Come With Me” stopped Kenny Rogers’ two-week run with his crossover hit, “You Decorated My Life”. Jennings was definitely on a winning streak when “Come With Me” was released, even if it isn’t as well known as his songs like “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” or “I’m A Ramblin’ Man”. “Amanda”, the song before “Come With Me”, hit No. 1, as did “I Ain’t Living Long Like This”, which came after “Come With Me”.

“You And Me” by Tammy Wynette

“You And Me” is the title track of Tammy Wynette’s 16th studio album. Written by Billy Sherrill and George Richey, the song follows Wynette’s memorable “’Til I Can Make It On My Own”.

Wynette had several hit singles after “You And Me”. Still, the song is the final No. 1 hit of her career. It also became a Top 30 crossover hit for Wynette,

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